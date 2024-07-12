Jamie Lindsay in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will come up against a familiar face early on in their push for promotion next term.

Old boy Jamie Lindsay has joined third-tier rivals Bristol Rovers who are the first League One visitors of the new season to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The midfielder will return on August 17 with Gas to the ground where he spent five years as a Miller after being signed for a six-figure fee from Ross County in 2019 during the reign of Paul Warne.

Rotherham wanted to keep the 28-year-old but his demands were too high and club and player parted company at the end of his contract this summer.

After today being reunited with former Millers boss Matt Taylor, who is now in charge of Rovers, he said: “I think this is a club that’s on the up.

“I’ll be working with a manager I know, so I’m looking forward to playing my football, enjoying coming to work and having a smile on my face.”

The Scot won two League promotions and Papa Johns Trophy silverware during his time with Rotherham and made 161 appearances in total, 87 of which were league starts.

He moves to the Memorial Stadium on a three-year deal and there is an option for his stay to be extended by a further 12 months.

“The conversations with the gaffer have been really good," he said. “When we spoke, he told me everything about the club and I could see his excitement for the project here.

“Anyone I've asked about Rovers has given only positive feedback. I’m glad to be here.”

Rotherham boss Steve Evans, who has pledged to have his team contending for an instant return to the Championship, said in June when Lindsay announced his exit: “He wanted terms I wasn’t prepared to ask the board to do, it’s as simple as that. I’ll still love the kid.”

Another League One side, Wrexham, had shown interest in the player's services in last January's transfer window and he had come close to joining Portsmouth in 2022.

Injury limited his involvement in the first half of last season's Championship relegation campaign that saw Taylor sacked in November and he never played under Evans after being sidelined again towards the close of the campaign.

“I spent five years with Rotherham and had a great time there, a really successful time,” he said. “But last season was a real tough one for everybody at the club.”

Lindsay has played only once before at the Memorial Stadium, during his first season with the Millers, and says the home crowd made a big impression on him as the visitors lost 1-0 to a goal from Jonson Clarke-Harris who is now a Rotherham player.

“It was a really tough game,” he recalled. “I will always remember, as we came out of the tunnel, the Rovers fans to the left were really loud, noisy and passionate. It's always stayed with me.”