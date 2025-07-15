Lenny Agbaire shows off his Rotherham United colours.

ROTHERHAM United today boosted their centre-half ranks by landing Celtic youngster Lenny Agbaire on a permanent deal.

With their resources in central defence depleted by injuries and departures, the Millers are seeking new blood in that position and have made the 20-year-old their third recruit of the summer transfer window.

The transfer was agreed a number of days ago but took a while to finalise and Rotherham are delighted to land a player who is highly rated north of the border.

Agbaire was with his new teammates in Portugal, where the club held a boot camp last as they prepare for their 2025/26 League One campaign, but was unable to take part in squad training as ratification of his move had yet to come through.

The defender, who was born in Croydon but has Scottish and Nigerian citizenship, has signed a three-year contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Ayr United, racking up 16 outings and helping them to reach the Scottish Championship play-offs.

"He's a really talented boy,” said Millers manager Matt Hamshaw. “He's been an ever-present in Celtic's under-21s. He's somebody with huge potential. We're trying to bring down the average age of the group.”

The defender joined Celtic a decade ago but never made a senior appearance for the Scottish giants despite impressing in the youth ranks.

He is said to be well over 6ft tall and a threat at set-pieces.

Agbaire turned 20 only last month and had 12 months left on the contract he signed in 2024 at Celtic Park.

With Sean Raggett sidelined and Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys having left, Rotherham will look to strengthen their backline still further.

They are also targeting a striker, wing-backs and more midfielders.