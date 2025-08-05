Rotherham United new recruit Dru Yearwood.

​DRU Yearwood was keen to emphasise that, literally, he's up for a challenge.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I love a tackle,” he said in response to being asked about his attributes. “I'm very dynamic, very powerful.”

There was a pause as he thought about it some more ... “Again, I like a tackle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yearwood is the midfield man who attracted a seven-figure fee earlier in his career.

Now aged 25, he's one of ten Rotherham United summer signings and will be charged with protecting the Millers' backline during the new League One campaign.

After making his breakthrough with third-tier Southend United as a teenager and then being sold to Championship Brentford, he spent three and half years across the Atlantic Ocean playing MLS football with New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC.

He's back in England and is delighted that the people closest to him will be able to cheer him again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Southend and Brentford, it was good,” he said. “There was a lot of learning at that point. I loved it. And having my mum and dad at every game was special.

“I'm looking forward to having that again. Even when I was in America they came out for matches when they could. Now every week they can come up. I'm looking forward to that.”

Yearwood is a southern boy but already being made to feel at home in the north by his new teammates and boss Matt Hamshaw.

“There are definitely some characters in the dressing room,” he said. “They're all good people, which is a big thing for me. I consider myself a good person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer's very caring. He's not just like a manager, he's someone you can talk to. There's a good environment at the training ground. You feel like you're fighting alongside your brothers.”

The Harlow-born player had been a free agent since leaving America late last year and is relishing the opportunity to pull on his boots and try to reach the level he first sampled with Brentford.

“I can't wait for the season to get going,” he said. “I had no club for quite a long time and missed it. I just want to get back into that routine of having matches on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

“I want to play as many games as possible and get back to the Championship. That's big for me. I want to test myself at that level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He considered what else he can offer as well as that appetite for a 50:50: “I like to bring a little bit of calmness to the game. And at times chip in with a goal or two.”

He proved his worth during a two-week trial with Rotherham, suffering in the sun during the arduous boot camp in Portugal and making a couple of friendly appearances before agreeing a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

“Pre-season was tough,” he grinned. “The gaffer kind of made it his mission to break me. He didn't!

“It's good to be here.”