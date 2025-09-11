Rotherham United summer signing Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING man Lenny Agbaire is ahead of schedule in his comeback bid and could return to Rotherham United's first-team fold within a matter of days.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers are optimistic that the 20-year-old summer signing will rejoin the main group at the club's Roundwood base after the weekend and aren't ruling him out of the Stockport County clash a week on Saturday.

The youngster was a huge hit in his first four appearances following his summer move from Scottish giants Celtic but was then sidelined by severe bone bruising to his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're having scans on him again this week,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “We're hoping that he will be okay to train next week with a view to being in and around it for the Stockport game.”

Agbaire suffered the injury on August 16 and was expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks but he has proved to be a quick healer. His recovery has been accelerated by sessions in an oxygen chamber at a local Cancer Research centre.

Supporters had been looking forward to seeing him in tandem with another new boy, Thomas Holmes, who made such an impressive debut in the win last Saturday over Exeter City.

However, they will have to wait for that partnership to develop now that the Luton City loanee has been ruled out for at least two months by a partial tear to the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes, aged 25, is desperate to revive his career after a troubled time and posted a touching social-media message on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “This one hurts. After two turbulent seasons and a lot of footy missed due to injury, it felt like I'd joined a club where I was going to be able to kick-start. The first game: a win, a team performance, a step in the right direction and a grade-2 LCL injury. The hunger hasn't subsided, only deepened. Thanks for the warm welcome, Millers, and you'll see me soon ...”