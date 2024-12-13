Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

KEY man Sean Raggett could be facing a third spell on the sidelines for Rotherham United after being hit by yet another injury setback.

The centre-half has been plagued by knee issues since his summer arrival at AESSEAL New York Stadium and an old problem of bone bruising has flared up again.

He is a major doubt for tomorrow's home League One clash with Northampton Town and his participation over the forthcoming busy festive period is in jeopardy.

Any absence would be a huge blow to the Millers who have looked a stronger side on the rare occasions the 30-year-old has been able to play.

“We're worried about Sean,” manager Steve Evans told the Advertiser his morning. “We think he's had a little recurrence of what he's already had. I'll know better today when I get the brief.

“If he has, he has. We just need to get him right because, as everyone has seen, he makes a difference to us.”

Raggett has played only six times since leaving Portsmouth with whom he won last season's third-tier title.

Following two appearances at the start of this campaign, he was then out for more than a month before starting against Birmingham City in late September.

After that match, he missed a further seven weeks until returning for the most recent three league fixtures, including the 2-1 triumph over Lincoln City in which he headed home the winning goal.

He was in the treatment room at the club's Roundwood training complex today.

“I think it's a cartilage around the bone bruising,” Evans speculated. “He's been restricted by it.

“We need to make sure he's 100 per cent right. If he's not ... my brief already to the medical team is to bottom it out completely, whatever it is, before he plays again. Sean's of the same mind.”

There is better news surrounding Liam Kelly who hasn't featured since the November 19 Vertu Trophy win at Bradford City.

Evans suggested the midfielder will be involved as Rotherham seek a victory over the Cobblers that could lift them from 20th spot to close to a mid-table berth.

“Liam had an illness that he was shaking off and shaking off,” the boss said. “Then his little girl had an illness and he had to be around her a little bit.

“He was in yesterday and trained really well and he's back in today. Liam will be around it tomorrow.”