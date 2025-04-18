Cameron Humphreys in action for Rotherham United against Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw's first match as permanent manager of Rotherham United was marred by a late opposition fightback that cost his team victory over Mansfield Town this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13th-placed Millers were 3-1 up in the closing stages and seemingly cruising to a win when they were hit by a two-goal blast that saw the League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium end in a draw.

For spells, they had turned on the style, offering hope of what the future holds under the new boss, but at the final whistle the overriding feeling was one of disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been so dominant, they were hanging on in added time against a side not yet safe from relegation.

Cameron Humphreys in action for Rotherham United against Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hamshaw had walked out on to the pitch before kick-off to applaud fans and was met with a rousing reception.

However, the start of the match wasn't what he or supporters were hoping for and the Millers fell behind on eight minutes when George Maris got his head on a shot by Louis Reed and the ball found the back of the North Stand net.

That situation was redressed nine minutes later when the home side struck back in stunning fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pelly Mpanzu played a square pass to Mallik Wilks outside the area and the attacker took aim and curled an effort laced with power and precision into the top corner.

Just after the half-hour mark, the scorer thought he'd put his team in front as he touched Sam Nombe's left-flank cross towards goal only to be denied by an excellent Christy Pym save.

Mansfield had arrived at New York in 18th spot and still not quite safe from relegation and Rotherham added to the visitors' concern in the 36th minute by taking the lead.

This time Wilks was the provider, with a low delivery, and Nombe on the end of it as he forced a first-time shot past Pym from point-blank range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers had put that troubled beginning behind them in compelling, hard-working style and were clapped off at the break.

They had kicked off with the same side that had started the loss at Stockport County six days earlier.

There were changes on the bench, however, due to the unavailability of Liam Kelly and Jordan Hugill, with teenage prospects Lewis Clarke and James Clarke making the senior squad for the first time.

In the Mansfield 18 was Millers old boy Jordan Bowery.

Not long after the restart, a weak clearance from Cameron Dawson put Rotherham under pressure but the goalkeeper redeemed himself with a sharp stop with his legs as Maris fired in a fierce effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, the Millers bossed proceedings for a spell, playing their most free-flowing football of the season, to the loud appreciation of home fans.

The cheers were ringing out even louder in the 65th minute when Wilks once again proved far too hot for Mansfield to handle.

He ran half the length of the pitch, outpacing the Town defence, before cutting inside and burying a low shot into the far corner.

The visitors pulled back a goal in the 77th minute through substitute Aden Flint and, nine minutes later, Bowery brought the scores level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By then Dillon Phillips was in the net because Dawson had been stretchered off after suffering an injury in the build-up to Flint’s strike.

Only a terrible miss from another Town sub, Keanus Baccus, prevented Rotherham falling behind.

At the close, it was honours even. But it could have been so much more for the home team.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson (Dillon Phillips 82); Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Jack Holmes (Hamish Douglas 82), Pelly Mpanzu, Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley; Sam Nombe (Josh Kayode 89), Mallik Wilks. Subs not used: Lewis Clarke, Jake Hull, James Clarke, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield (3-5-2): Christy Pym; Deji Oshilaja, Alfie Kilgour, Baily Cargill; Elliott Hewitt (Aden Flint 74), George Maris (Aaron Lewis 64), Louis Reed, Matthew Craig (Keanu Baccus 64), Stephen McLaughlin (Jordan Bowery 70); Lucas Akins, Dom Dyer (Caylan Vickers 64). Subs not used: Scott Flinders, Jordan Rhodes.

Goals: Wilks 11, 65, Nombe 36 (Rotherham); Maris 8, Flint 77, Bowery 86 (Mansfield)

Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire)

Attendance: 10,665 (2,181)