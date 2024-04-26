g

The centre-forward is on loan at Carlisle United and for the second match running he has made himself, in the words of the Cumbrian club, ‘unavailable for selection’.

Their League One campaign draws to a close at Derby County tomorrow, meaning Kayode will head back to AESSEAL New York Stadium having made just four appearances in an injury-wrecked nine-month spell in the north west.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson says he isn't being allowed to go public with details while Rotherham manager Steve Evans says the player's stance has not been driven in any way by the Championship Millers.

Rotherham United centre-forward Josh Kayode.

“No, far from it,” said Evans, when the Advertiser asked him about the situation yesterday.

Simpson, confirmed the player, who first ruled himself out of last Saturday's home match with Wycombe Wanderers, is still with Carlisle and added that confidentiality concerns are forcing him to hold his tongue.

“All I can say again, and I can't say any more, is that ‘JJ’ is not available,” he said. “I'm really sorry but I can't give any more information about it.

“There's a confidentiality issue and I've been told that that's all I can say. Let me tell you, it's not my decision to not give any information.

“The whole season's been frustrating for JJ and us. I think we're all fully aware of what JJ could have brought to the group and we've not had him available … and we've virtually had nothing from him.”

Kayode, aged 23, damaged his shoulder in September after two outings and then calf trouble kept him out until earlier this month when he twice came off the bench.

Evans, only a week into his second spell at Millers boss and seeking to spark a promotion push next year following this term's relegation, said: “I've not caught up with Simmo at Carlisle yet. I've focused purely on the mainstream players and staff who are here.

“I have spoken to the kid briefly just to introduce myself. I've tried to nick him on loan a couple of times myself in the past. There is a connection. I had his number in my phone.

“I'm sure when the season has finished for us next Saturday, on the Sunday or Monday Simmo and I will be talking and he will give me a Carlisle point of view.

“We'll make an informed decision as to how we go forward with it. Everyone should want to play football. There may be reasons I'm not privy to at the moment.”

Kayode had a year left on his deal at New York and has yet to discover if he is part of Evans’ plans for 2024/25.

The manager said: “We'll sit down with each and every player the week after next. Josh will be part of that process. We'll outline where we see his future from our point of view. We want to understand what he's thinking.