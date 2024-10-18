Peterborough action: Cohen Bramall fires wide. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​ANOTHER chapter finished, but the story still isn't clear.

Is this a tale of rebirth, of a club re-finding its identity under a manager let go from his position too hastily in the past?

Is it the story of an era’s end, of a club learning that what worked in the past won't work now, that football is now savvy, too sophisticated to let a direct, all-action team succeed?

Is it a straightforward narrative of how a decent wage budget will always yield results?

Peterborough action: Cohen Bramall fires wide. Picture: Jim Brailsford

For 45 minutes at London Road, it looked clear. Peterborough passed and passed and passed, often for the sake of it. We, by contrast, got it, moved it forward fast and might have had five goals without hardly any possession of the football.

At half-time, the game won, we'd struck a victory for football the old-fashioned way. Two away wins in a row, three consecutive victories. We were so back.

And then. Clark-Harris hurt, Hugill on. Hugill supposedly the thinking man's lump up front, for whom you sacrifice a bit of all-out physique to get a slightly sharper touch and a shade more subtlety. Posh bustled him out of the way. Got one back. Equalised.

Major plot twist. Now what are we watching? Not the landing of a blow for the good old days of how it used to be, but the vindication of modern fashion.

Because if Peterborough overplay it at times, we don't half underplay it. We won't – can't? – simply keep possession, manage the pace of the game.

Once the momentum began to slip from us, we were powerless to regain it, simply too basic in our approach to stop the wave of attacks.

But we still could have won. A fantastic save, a lack of composure in some key moments: these stopped us from taking the points. This is what having good players who know the league buys you – never being out of the game, always having a decent threat.

And there it is. A point gained, two points dropped, good things, bad things and a slightly unsatisfied feeling at the end.

Because that was either a key point in the unbeaten run that will see us rise to the top, or an example of how we're not quite where we need to be.

A glimpse of what we'll be when we finally cut loose, or an illustration of why we're not going to be in the mix.

It's still not clear. This season could still be anything.

After years of being very good or very bad, that's difficult to process.