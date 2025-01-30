Rotherham United midfielder Alex MacDonald. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's impending new boy will take the place of Alex MacDonald in the matchday 18 for this weekend's League One trip to table-topping Birmingham City if the Millers can seal the deal in time.

Negotiations for the midfielder are so far down the line that manager Steve Evans spoke earlier today of the player travelling to South Yorkshire tonight in anticipation of an official announcement of his loan arrival coming tomorrow.

The Advertiser understands that the target is a young player from a higher division.

He would become the second January addition following last week's signing of midfield man Louie Sibley and the club are seeking to bring in a striker before Monday's close of the transfer window.

Rotherham have an immediate vacancy in the middle of the park now that MacDonald has been ruled out with an injury picked up in last Tuesday's home win over Cambridge United.

“I think that Alex will be a couple of weeks minimum,” Evans said. “It's high up in the groin area. We've sent him for a scan today.”

The boss had originally thought it was an issue with a hip flexor and that the 34-year-old might have been available for Saturday's Blues clash.

Evans offered encouraging news on another Millers midfielder, Shaun McWilliams, who has missed the last two games after suffering hamstring damage during the triumph over Charlton Athletic on January 18 and was expected to be sidelined until the latter stages of February.

“We initially thought it would be five or six weeks with Shaun but he will be back on the grass on Monday,” the boss said.

Rotherham, who are in 14th spot and four points away from the top 10, are set to travel to Birmingham without Jonson Clarke-Harris in their squad.

Evans responded with a straight ‘no’ when asked if the striker, who has had a calf complaint for almost a fortnight, would make the game.

“We're in a little situation,” the manager said. “We have Clarke-Harris not available to us, McWilliams not available to us, MacDonald not available to us.

“They're big players in a small group. Other players have stepped up and stood in. Louie joining us has been a big plus. We trained today and he was outstanding.”