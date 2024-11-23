Joe Powell on the ball for Rotherham United in the rain at Crawley Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ILLNESS had struck off the pitch and there was an even sicker feeling on it today as Rotherham United's season hit a new low in rain-lashed West Sussex.

Manager Steve Evans had called for three wins in the build-up to Christmas to revive the club's ailing campaign but watched his side fall to defeat at one of his former clubs.

Crawley Town, who began the game in a relegation spot, thoroughly deserved their victory and questions about where the Millers are heading are mounting.

There were dark clouds above Broadfield Stadium and an even darker mood in the away end from which boos once rang out at the final whistle. The loss dropped Evans' men one place in the table to 18th.

Esapa Osong shot early on and was denied by home goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott while at the other end Ade Adeyamo tried his luck and was inches too high.

The Millers should have taken a sixth-minute leader when Hakeem Odoffin's cross gave Shaun McWilliams a free header only for the midfielder to direct his effort too close to the goalkeeper, Wollacott was a busy man in the opening stages and he had to dive sharply to his right to keep out Jonson Clarke-Harris's low shot.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans was on familiar territory, having been the occupier of the Crawley hot-seat between 2007 and 2012.

He won't have liked what he saw in the 21st minute against his former club as his side failed to defend Tobias Mullarkey's low cross from the right and left William Swann with a simple close-range finish.

The attempt of Cameron Humphreys to mark the Town striker was a lack-lustre one and he was taken off at the interval.

The rain hadn't abated all day and was being driven horizontally across the pitch by a strong wind.

After their promising start, the visitors were now showing little threat and were being outplayed by the home side for whom Max Anderson had an effort saved as the break approached.

There was the chance of an equaliser on the stroke of half-time as Osong did well to fend off the attentions of two defenders as he ran in on goal, but his subsequent shot was too tame to trouble Wollacott.

Rotherham were showing seven changes from the side that had lost in the South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley in their previous league fixture.

Liam Kelly, Sam Nombe and Joe Rafferty were among the senior pros unavailable for selection and Evans went public just before kick-off with the reason for all the absentees. "Flu-like" symptoms, he said.

Clarke-Harris was starting for the first time since October after a hamstring injury and loanee Osong was alongside him up front, having been plunged straight into the side following his return from parent club Nottingham Forest where he'd been receiving treatment on a troublesome groin.

In Crawley's line-up was defender Charlie Barker, the son of former Rotherham striker and assistant manager Richie. Alex MacDonald's curling free-kick from the left wing just before the hour mark evaded everyone and forced a last-gasp save from Wollacott who tipped the ball around the post.

Dillon Phillips, picked ahead of Cameron Dawson in the Millers net, denied Tyreece John-Jules as Town remained the more dangerous team.

A flurry of corners came to nothing for Rotherham and Evans was shown a yellow card as the clock ticked down with on a dire day.

Rafid Khaleel should have made the game safe for Crawley but blazed over at the back post and Gavan Holohan fired wide.

Ciaran McGuckin kicked the post in despair as he spurned a gilt-edged opportunity in stoppage time.

At the end, the 500-plus away following didn’t hold back.

The illnesses didn’t help. But, generally, there is no sign of a cure for the Millers malaise.

Crawley (3-2-3-2): Joseph Wollacott; Tobias Mullarkey, Joy Mukena, Charlie Barker; Jeremy Kelly, Max Anderson; Ade Adeyemo (Benjamin Tanimu 73), Panutche Camara (Gavan Holohan 79), Ronan Darcy (Rafiq Khaleel 79); Tola Showunmi (Tyreece John-Jules 64), William Swan (Jack Roles 79). Subs not used: Eddie Beach, Jasper Sheik.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Cameron Humphreys (Christ Tiehi H-T), Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Cohen Bramall; Hakeem Odoffin, Shaun McWilliams (Jack Holmes 63), Joe Powell; Joe Hungbo (Alex MacDonald H-T); Esapa Osong (Ciaran McGuckin 73), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jordan Hugill 73). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Reece James.

Goals: Swan 21 (Crawley).

Referee: Matt Corlett (Bootle).