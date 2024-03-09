g

Relegation is coming soon and the end of the campaign can't come soon enough for the beleaguered Millers who simply no longer look competitive as a Championship side.

Head coach Leam Richardson, in charge of the bottom-placed club since December, looked a frustrated, lonely man in his technical area at Carrow Road.

The visitors had lost 5-0 at Coventry City in midweek and Norwich City heaped more misery on them with the same scoreline in as one-sided a game seen in the division since ... well, five days ago at the CBS Arena.

Sam Clucas returned to Rotherham United's side against Norwich City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham saw little of the ball in the opening stages and defended well until the 13th minute when they fell behind.Jack Stacey made ground down Norwich's right and Gabriel Sara was unmarked as he headed home the cross despite a touch from goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Eight minutes later, the Millers conceded again, from a corner, and once again the header for the Canaries was too easy as Jacob Sorensen this time did the damage.

With the visitors already on a run of 34 away matches without a win, the contest against play-off-chasing opposition was already as good as over.

Matters grew even worse just after the half-hour mark when Borja Sainz let fly from 20-plus yards and found the top corner and only a sharp Johansson intervention soon afterwards, as he foiled the clean-through Josh Sargent, prevented a fourth Canaries goal.

The respite didn't last long, however, and Sargent was on hand at the back post in first-half stoppage time to tuck away another Stacey cross.

Rotherham had made six changes to the side that had lost 5-0 in midweek at Coventry City.

Captain Sean Morrison was back to lead the backline after a calf problem and Seb Revan, Ollie Rathbone, Sam Clucas, Charlie Wyke all came in for starts.

With injuries, as ever, hitting the squad hard, the bench was one man light, with only eight substitutes being named.

Norwich needed just two minutes of the second period to add to the Millers' woe, Sara producing a stunning finish on the half-volley after Johansson had parried Sargent's shot.

Rotherham had failed to muster an attempt on goal before the break and they remained just as toothless after it until Jordan Hugill headed over in the 73rd minute.

By then, the home side had eased off the throttle, bringing off key men to rest them, and their margin of victory didn't grow to the size it might otherwise have done.

Another stat: only two points earned by the Millers in 2024. Grim indeed.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Jack Stacey, Jacob Sorensen, Ben Gibson (Danny Batth H-T), Sam McCallum; , Marcelino Nunez (Liam Gibbs 68), Kenny McLean (Sydney van Hooijdonk 52); Gabriel Sara, Ashley Barnes (Ken Aboh 81), Borja Sainz; Josh Sargent (Christian Fassnacht 52). Subs not used: George Long, Grant Hanley, Kellen Fisher, Finley Welch.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Sean Morrison (Arvin Appiah 58), Cameron Humphreys; Peter Kioso, Ollie Rathbone (Sam Nombe 58), Christ Tiehi, Sam Clucas (Jamie Lindsay, 85), Seb Revan; Charlie Wyke (Andy Rinomhota H-T), Tom Eaves (Jordan Hugill 58). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Cafu, Femi Seriki.

Goals: Sara 13, 47, Sorensen 20, Sainz 31, Sargent 45+1 (Norwich).

Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey).