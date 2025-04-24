Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEAN Raggett's Rotherham United injury nightmare is set to stretch into next season, with the defender unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old has played only 11 times because of a succession of knee issues since joining the Millers on a two-year deal last summer and he hasn't made an appearance since early February

New manager Matt Hamshaw has described the latest injury as ‘significant’ and is preparing to be without the services of the centre-half for a considerable period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raggett, one of previous boss Steve Evans' marquee signings, has twice undergone surgery in his first year at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“He has got a significant knee injury," Hamshaw said. “He's probably not going to be back until September. I don't want to say he'll definitely be back in September. That's what I'm being told.”

The player's absence is made more frustrating by the fact that he had an impressive fitness record at old club Portsmouth where he barely missed a match in four years.

He faces a summer of rehabilitation and will sit out a number of third-tier games as Rotherham seek to make amends for their disappointing experience in League One this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 13th-placed Millers play their final away match of the season at Stevenage on Sunday and then sign off at home to Peterborough United a week on Saturday.

Hamshaw has been in the hot-seat for the last six matches and was unhappy with much of what he witnessed in the 1-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic on Monday.

The players began the new era with three straight victories but the contributions of some of them have slipped in the last three games that have brought two defeats and a draw.

Hamshaw has mixed views on the men he has inherited from Evans who made 17 signings in his 11-month reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm seeing things from people who want to be on the journey,” he said. “Some of these players will be on the journey and I'm excited to work with them.”

There was a clear implication in that statement that there are others with whom he wants to part company.