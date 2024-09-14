Sam Nombe threatens for Rotherham United against Burton Albion. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NUMBER two Paul Raynor bemoaned Rotherham United's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal after they let a win over Burton Albion slip through their grasp this afternoon.

The Millers were 2-1 in front and looked to be in charge in the second half of the League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium against opposition who hadn't lost on their travels.

But they spurned a succession of chances and paid the price when the Brewers bagged an equaliser.

Raynor, who handled after-match media duties in place of boss Steve Evans, said: “We can’t have that many entries into the final third and not get the three points.

“We are frustrated because we’re winners and it was two points dropped for us.

“We were hoping to kick on and get the third goal, but we got a little bit disjointed and sloppy and it became a bit of a game of basketball after that.”

Rotherham hit back with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Cameron Humphreys after Burton had gone ahead through Danilo Orsi.

Sam Nombe could have had a hat-trick and other opportunities had gone begging before Jack Cooper-Love hit an equaliser from the edge of the penalty area 20 minutes from time.

“The second goal is disappointing, you have got to get the block in,” Raynor said. “I think we got a little bit twitchy at the back.

“Burton are competent on the ball. We allowed the gaps to appear too much and we weren’t really pressing with any cohesion. They are a good team and they will do well this season.

“We need to do that work in the final third to finish teams off. We have got to be more clinical.”

The result extended the Millers' unbeaten run to three matches but dropped them two places in table after six matches to 17th spot.

Burton Albion head coach Mark Robinson praised his team for sticking to their principles .

He said: “There was so much to be pleased about. I thought we had some good control in the game at times. It was a real physical challenge for us.

“I thought there were lots of good moments and we continued to try to put our identity on the game.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for the lads. They have come here against an experienced side and there were loads of good performances out there.”