Jordan Hugill was a scorer for Rotherham United at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JORDAN Hugill’s first goal for almost a year was in vain as Rotherham United’s League One losing streak on the road grew longer against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

The centre-forward – whose previous strike had come last October – pounced before the break to give the Millers an interval lead, but the home side hit back to inflict on Matt Hamshaw’s men a fourth third-tier loss in four games on their travels this season.

The visitors had the better of the first half but were well beaten in the second by a side, and defeat left them in 18th spot.

An Omar Bugiel header early on was comfortably dealt with by Cameron Dawson before Rotherham picked up two quick yellow cards as Zak Jules and Kian Spence went into the book for impeding opponents in the opening eight minutes.

Shaun McWilliams had started as well as any Millers player but he wasted a good chance on the quarter-hour mark as he mistimed a free header from Joe Powell's corner.

The visitors were looking dangerous down their left flank where they were stretching the opposition with Spence's willingness to keep making runs.

More than 500 away fans had made the trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium and they were making themselves heard in a corner of the ground as the sun came out in West London after a period of pre-kick-off rain.

Neither team were dominating and there were few sights of goal until Rotherham took the lead seven minutes before the break.

Quick feet from Dan Gore began a move that was finished by Hugill who turned and slotted a low shot inside the near post from around eight yards.

Soon afterwards, the Millers were agonisingly close to doubling their advantage when Spence latched on to McWilliams' cut-back only for his close-range effort to be turned wide by Isaac Ogundere.

Manager Hamshaw had handed a full debut summer signing Spence following the midfielder's recovery from a hamstring-tendon injury while young centre-half loanee Jamal Baptiste was in the starting 11 for a league match for the first time.

With three strikers in the treatment room, Hugill was up front, with Spence and another midfield man, McWilliams, either side of him in a 3-4-3 formation.

A Baptiste header after the restart lacked the power to trouble Dons goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and the Millers found themselves pegged back in the 50th minute as Jake Reeves found the bottom corner with a precise 20-yard effort.

With rain starting to fall again, Rotherham had to survive a period of pressure and Joe Rafferty's challenge on Matty Stevens was crucial to keeping the scores level.

McWilliams had just gone off for the Millers to add to the club's injury concerns, and their woes worsened in the 67th minute when they conceded a penalty and Stevens struck from the spot

Substitute Ar'Jany Martha had an immediate opportunity to restore parity but shot wastefully wide.

Dawson denied Antwoine Hackford as the clock ticked down while, at the other end, Hugill couldn’t get on the end of a Josh Benson cross.

Rotherham failed to fashion a chance in five minutes of added time and their away frustration goes on.

Wimbledon (3-4-1-2): Nathan Bishop; Isaac Ogundere, Patrik Bauer (Riley Harbottle 63), Ryan Johnson; Nathan Asiimwe, Alistair Smith, Jake Reeves, Steve Seddon; Myles Hippolyte (Callum Maycock 80); Matty Stevens (Danilo Orsi 88), Omar Bugiel (Antwoine Hackford 80). Subs not used: Joe McDonnell, Delano McCoy-Splatt, Osman Foyo.

Rotherham (3-4-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Jamal Baptiste, Zak Jules (Josh Kayode 83); Marvin Kaleta, Dan Gore, Joe Powell (Josh Benson 83), Reece James; Shaun McWilliams (Dru Yearwood 63), Jordan Hugill, Kian Spence (Ar'Jany Martha 57). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Liam Kelly, Hamish Douglas.

Goals: Hugill 38 (Rotherham); Reeves 50, Stevens pen 67 (Wimbledon).

Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon)

Attendance: 8,056 (546)