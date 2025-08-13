Rotherham United's Sam Nombe goes off at Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HITMAN Sam Nombe is set to be sidelined for months after suffering a serious injury only two games into Rotherham United's League One campaign.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prolonged absence of the club's record signing is a huge blow to the Millers as they embark on a season of change under new boss Matt Hamshaw.

The striker, who scored both goals in the opening-day win over Port Vale, limped out of last weekend's loss at Stevenage with severe hamstring damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're looking at months rather than weeks,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser after last night’s Carabao Cup triumph over Salford City in a penalty shoot-out .

“I'm hoping it's not too many months. But that is the early diagnosis.”

A Monday scan brought bad news about the forward who had scored seven times in his previous nine outings leading up to the Stevenage clash.

"The results from the MRI haven't come back great,” Hamshaw said. “We'll give him every opportunity to recover and make sure he comes back in the same shape he was before this injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've said it all along, I'm a big fan of his. I think he would get in most teams in this league. To lose him is going to be big. It's really disappointing.”

Nombe, who became Rotherham's first seven-figure signing in 2023, scored 15 goals last season and was being tipped for more than 20 this term.

Meanwhile, the Millers' home date with Burton Albion next Tuesday has been postponed.

The Brewers will now be in Carabao Cup action instead after yesterday’s planned tie at Tranmere Rovers was called off because of a power cut.