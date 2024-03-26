Mixed fortunes for Rotherham United players on international duty

VIKTOR Johansson's wait for a second international cap goes on after the Rotherham United goalkeeper was twice an unused substitute for Sweden friendlies during the break in the Millers' Championship programme.
By Paul Davis
Published 26th Mar 2024, 20:01 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 20:06 GMT
The 25-year-old warmed the bench for a 5-2 loss in Portugal last Thursday and again yesterday when the Swedes were 1-0 home winners over Albania.

Johansson, who has become a regular understudy to Aston Villa's Robin Olsen, had his sole outing last October in a 3-1 victory over Moldova.

Rotherham loanee Andy Rinomhota was a busier man, with the Leeds-born midfielder making his second and third starts for his adopted country in the Malawi Four Nations Tournament.

He was in the line-up for Saturday's 2-2 draw against Zambia as Zimbabwe progressed with a 6-5 triumph in a penalty shoot-out and also for today's final when his team lost 3-1 to Kenya.

Young Millers attacker Ciaran McGuckin, on loan at League of Ireland Dundalk, started Northern Ireland Under-21s' 3-0 friendly defeat in the Czech Republic last Thursday and came on as a second-half sub in today's 2-1 win in Serbia in a Euro U-21 2025 qualifier.

