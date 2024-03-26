g

The 25-year-old warmed the bench for a 5-2 loss in Portugal last Thursday and again yesterday when the Swedes were 1-0 home winners over Albania.

Johansson, who has become a regular understudy to Aston Villa's Robin Olsen, had his sole outing last October in a 3-1 victory over Moldova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham loanee Andy Rinomhota was a busier man, with the Leeds-born midfielder making his second and third starts for his adopted country in the Malawi Four Nations Tournament.

He was in the line-up for Saturday's 2-2 draw against Zambia as Zimbabwe progressed with a 6-5 triumph in a penalty shoot-out and also for today's final when his team lost 3-1 to Kenya.