Mixed fortunes for Rotherham United players on international duty
The 25-year-old warmed the bench for a 5-2 loss in Portugal last Thursday and again yesterday when the Swedes were 1-0 home winners over Albania.
Johansson, who has become a regular understudy to Aston Villa's Robin Olsen, had his sole outing last October in a 3-1 victory over Moldova.
Rotherham loanee Andy Rinomhota was a busier man, with the Leeds-born midfielder making his second and third starts for his adopted country in the Malawi Four Nations Tournament.
He was in the line-up for Saturday's 2-2 draw against Zambia as Zimbabwe progressed with a 6-5 triumph in a penalty shoot-out and also for today's final when his team lost 3-1 to Kenya.
Young Millers attacker Ciaran McGuckin, on loan at League of Ireland Dundalk, started Northern Ireland Under-21s' 3-0 friendly defeat in the Czech Republic last Thursday and came on as a second-half sub in today's 2-1 win in Serbia in a Euro U-21 2025 qualifier.