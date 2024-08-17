Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans has called on his side to be more clinical after they failed to take a glut of chances in a goalless draw against Bristol Rovers in their first home outing of the new League One campaign.

The Millers created 20 openings at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon but a combination of misses and inspired goalkeeping left them having to settle for a point.

Evans, who has rebuilt the squad over the summer in the pursuit of promotion, was left with mixed emotions, praising the quality of his side's dominant display but bemoaning the fact that they didn't claim the victory they deserved.

“We’ve produced another really good performance, I was really pleased with it,” he said. “There were a lot of new boys on that team sheet.

“We put Bristol Rovers under pressure but we have to take chances. I am disappointed it was not three or four nil to us at half time. The quality of the finishing wasn’t there.”

Rovers – managed by former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor, who was making his first return to New York since his November exit – defended admirably and their keeper, Josh Griffiths, was in man-of-the-match form.

Evans said: “I am really pleased with how the team is coming together but I am disappointed that we have not won and won convincingly.

“The fans stayed until the 95th minute expecting a goal because they must be thinking we can’t keep creating all these chances and not score.

“We have got some real talent up front. It was a combination of the team who missed chances.”

Rotherham twice struck the woodwork, through Christ Tiehi, who could have had a hat-trick, and Jamie McCart.

Griffiths pulled off fine saves from Cameron Humphreys, Sam Nombe, twice, and Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jordan Hugill went close as the men in red and white piled on the pressure.

Meanwhile, Taylor claimed his side had the clearest chance of the second half when Luke McCormick fired over the bar from Grant Ward's cross.

He said: “It was a tough game but we didn’t expect anything else.

“I thought the lads stuck to the task. We rode our luck at times. The goalkeeper had to make saves, but the defensive unit was outstanding.

“In the first 15 minutes I thought it was going to be a good afternoon for us. Suddenly, they picked up a head of steam and we lost our way a little bit.

“We gave them many opportunities to put us under pressure and we were camped in against one of the most powerful teams in the league. We came through it still breathing and with a clean sheet.

“We actually had the best chance of the second half but I couldn’t say we deserved the three points.”