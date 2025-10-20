Rotherham United centre-forward Martin Sherif. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are poised to add four players to their squad next weekend as they seek to extend their unbeaten run to five matches and climb further up the League One table.

Next up for the Millers is Saturday's derby trip to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley where striker Martin Sherif, centre-half Lenny Agbaire and wing-backs Denzel Hall and Reece James are all expected to come back into contention.

The quartet missed the 1-0 home win over Leyton Orient two days ago that lifted Matt Hamshaw's improving side from 22nd to 16th spot.

Sherif and Hall were victims of the bug that swept through the camp on the eve of the clash while Agbaire and James sat out the contest with minor injuries

“With Lenny, it was just his tight groins,” manager Hamshaw said. “He's having injections and he should be fine.

“Reece should be okay as well. It's just a tight hamstring.”

Hall was initially named in the team to face the O's but had to pull out when the effects of his illness took hold during the warm-up and Rotherham immediately sent him home

“Denzel's heart rate shot up ridiculously just before the game so we couldn't take a risk with him,” Hamshaw said.

“He wanted to give it a go and he was devastated to have to go back to his car. I think that shows a sign of the group that we've got.”

After drawing with then-leaders Bradford City 2-2, the Millers have recorded three wins in succession, against Oldham Athletic, Northampton Town and Orient.

They face a tough task against a Barnsley side in tenth place under new manager Conor Hourihane who was a player at Derby County when Hamshaw was a coach there.

The Tykes started the season well, with six wins and two draws in their first nine matches, before losing four games on the trot. Their last two outings have brought 2-2 draws at Wycombe Wanderers and Bradford.

History is against Rotherham as they haven't won at Oakwell in 15 fixtures since a 1-0 League Cup success in 1971, but they will make the short journey to their neighbours in good spirits in light of their recent form and shortening casualty list.