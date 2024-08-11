Sam Nombe in action for Rotherham United at Exeter City: Picture Jim Brailsford

​IT was virtually the last second, the last kick of the game, and Sam Nombe had the chance to apply a perfect ending to a match that had begun so imperfectly for him.

The striker had found himself on the bench for the visit to the club that had sold him to Rotherham United for a seven-figure fee a year earlier.

The ball fell kindly, the net opened up in a crowded penalty area and this was his moment of redemption ... only the shot straight at the goalkeeper that followed was as tame as much of the visitors' performance had been on the first day of their push for an immediate return to the Championship.

“Pretty average,” was manager Steve Evans' description of his side's display in a 1-0 defeat at Exeter City on a Saturday afternoon/evening when expectations after a summer of 13 signings and promotion hyperbole failed so frustratingly to be met.

Nombe and the boss weren't the only disappointed Millers. There were nearly a thousand of them packing a standing-only away end and spilling into a seated area down one side of the pitch.

It was a nine-hour round trip to St James Park but opening-day optimism had eaten up the miles and travelling fans were loud and proud before kick-off, a wonderful, vibrant, ten-deep sight as they sang their songs of ‘Up the Football League we go’.

After last season's woes, it was lovely to witness, reaffirming to hear.

Exeter had opportunities, Rotherham had opportunities. The former's 70th-minute winner wasn't in the script.

Jonson Clarke-Harris heads just wide for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“The game was competitive, there were chances at both ends," Evans said. “They take advantage of sloppy defending at our back stick to get the goal, we don't take advantage of four or five really good chances.

“A long journey down on the coach is a pretty hard opening-day fixture. You can't come here and miss those chances in the second half. I've just said to the players, good teams take their chances.”

THE MATCH

Exeter are a friendly, fan-run affair. This wasn't Millwall away in the Championship and the only segregation required was a bit of netting tossed across the width of two seats from top to bottom of one of the stands.

Rotherham United fans pack the away end at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

There wasn't much to separate the two teams either. The Grecians were midtable last term and these are the kind of games Rotherham can't afford to lose too often if they are to deliver on Evans' pledge to contend for the top two.

Exeter had threatened without testing goalkeeper Dillon Phillips when the big opening of the first half fell to Jonson Clarke-Harris a few minutes before the interval.

Millers fans who'd spent the warm-up taking evasive action as a number of the captain's shots sped in their direction now watched him miss the target with his head when Joe Hungbo's cross was begging to be directed past City keeper Joe Whitworth.

After the restart, Phillips three times denied Reece Cole and brilliantly foiled Jack Aitchison at point-blank range when he spread himself to divert the ball over the bar.

At the other end, Cohen Bramall whistled a 30-yarder not far off target and Hakeem Odoffin, having earlier been denied by a block that turned his first-time sweep on to a post, somehow missed with a close-range header.

Nombe had come on with a point to prove and immediately began to lift the visitors with a lively cameo. It was his pinpoint cross fizzed in from the right that his teammate directed into the home crowd rather than into the net.

That miss played on Evans' mind but not as much as Nombe's attempt at an equaliser when time was just about up.

The centre-forward had been left out of the starting 11 because his boss had been unhappy with his contribution in training in the build-up to the match.

Evans, a touch harshly perhaps, compared him to a frontman – who has since gone to to play for England – he had signed during his days when he was in charge of Peterborough United.

“Right at the end, Sam should score but shoots straight at the goalkeeper,” he said. “That's the difference when you've worked with the best. Ivan Toney would have found the far corner and we'd have gone away with a point.”

Just after Odoffin's attempt, Nombe's tackle had been conspicuous by its absence as young Glasgow Rangers loanee Johnly Yfeko was allowed to make progress down the left and cross for Calab Watts to turn the ball over the line.

As the clock ticked down, Nombe fluffed his lines with a header and Christ Tiehi shot wastefully, albeit from a distance a little further out than Evans reckoned.

“You can't be heading over the bar from four yards, you can't be shooting over from eight yards and you can't be ‘scaffing’ a header wide from the middle of the goal,” the boss said. “We'll take the defeat and move on.”

He had no issue with his team's application, only their execution.

“Our players gave everything for the cause,” he said. “Effort, commitment and passion, we have lots of that. After Exeter scored, we laid siege to their goal.

“It probably took them scoring a goal for us to really believe. That's a disappointing thing because we've got good players. When we really believed, you could see the effect it had.

“They went to a back seven. They decided to defend their lead and even when they've done that Christ Tiehi should hit the target. If he doesn't score, he should at least hit the target. Sam Nombe should score with a simple header, so should Haks, then there's the shot in the last minute.”

THE DEBUT

A lime shirt with number 23 on the back appeared on the touchline in the 79th minute waiting to enter the fray.

Twenty-two days earlier, Jack Holmes had been in Southern League Premier Division Central with Stamford, now he was becoming a bone-fide League One player.

The winger got involved and did little wrong. Just the fact he was on the pitch was a huge step, a big learning curve.

“His clever movement allowed Joe Rafferty to get space on the right to get in two or three crosses,” Evans said.

The boss, looking smart in light blue and club tie, reflected on a performance more chequered than his suit.

He described defeat as “harsh” but will know better than anyone that the cohesive, compelling, front-foot unit he is seeking to assemble is still in the development stage. The home side edged proceedings and did enough to take all three points.

After the final whistle, he was involved in a stand-off with Gary Caldwell when the Exeter boss's offer of a handshake appeared to be not well received.

Meanwhile, the striker who had missed out on making himself a hero looked as downcast as the fans who were making their subdued way back to their cars and coaches for a journey that would take them until beyond midnight.

‘Up the M5 we go.’

Three of the new boys had been unavailable through injury or illness, only four of them had started. Work to do, early days.

Happier ones to come for Nombe; happier ones, too surely for the Millers.

Exeter (3-5-2): Joe Whitworth; Pierce Sweeney, Tristan Crama, Johnly Yfeko (Ben Purrington 88); Ilmari Niskanen, Ed Francis, Jack McMillan, Reece Cole (Millenic Alli 68), Vincent Harper (Caleb Watts 68); Josh Magennis, Jack Aitchison (Pedro Borges 80). Subs not used: Shaun McDonald, Jack Fitzwater, Cheick Diabete.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Cameron Humphreys, Sean Raggett, Jamie McCart (Joe Powell 69); Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Christ Tiehi, Cohen Bramall; Joe Hungbo (Jack Holmes 79); Jordan Hugill (Esapa Osong 79), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Sam Nombe 59). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Reece James.

Goal: Watts 70 (Exeter).

Referee: Paul Howard (London).

Attendance: 7,458 (901).