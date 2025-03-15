Joe Powell in first-half action for Rotherham United against Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United had to settle for a draw that kept them in 14th spot in their League One clash at home to Exeter City this afternoon.

The Millers took the lead late in the first half and pushed for a winner following a Grecians equaliser early in the second period.

But they couldn't convert their chances and in the end the one-point margin that had separated the teams before kick-off remained.

In an even start, Sam Nombe, playing against his former club, headed wide of the North Stand net in the seventh minute while soon afterwards the visitors grazed a post in a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

A series of Exeter corners came to nothing but City were pressing and it required a goalline clearance from Hakeem Odoffin on a first-time Ed Trevitt effort to keep the scoreline goalless.

Seconds later, at the other end, Nombe went clean through but took too long to get his shot away and a block snuffed out the danger when the opening goal had seemed certain.

Exeter had arrived at New on the back of two straight wins that had pushed them close to Rotherham in the table and were the more threatening side for much of the first half.

However, it was the Millers who weren't far away from taking the lead as the interval approached when Liam Kelly took aim from just outside the penalty area and fired inches too high.

They had started to impose themselves and even better was to come on the stroke of half-time.

Mallik Wilks did well to turn and get his shot away and Reece James was on hand to turn goalkeeper Joe Whitworth's parry into the net.

Kelly had come straight into the side after a month out injured and Joe Rafferty returned to the starting 11 following his recovery from illness.

That freed up Shaun McWilliams to move from stand-in right-back to his usual midfield role.

There was no place for Jonson Clarke-Harris who dropped to a bench that included 17-year-old Harrison Duncan.

In the Exeter line-up was former Miller Angus MacDonald.

Three minutes into the second period, Joe Powell bent in an inviting free-kick and Odoffin was angry with himself for missing the target as he connected with a bouncing ball at the back post.

Nine minutes later, Exeter were level as Rotherham failed to deal with a set-piece delivery and Alex Hartridge's shot found its way past Dillon Phillips.

The scorer then performed heroics on his own line, being in the right place at the right time to head away McWilliams header that looked set to see the home team regain the lead.

Wilks weaved his way into the box and was denied by a fine Whitworth save and Pelly Mpanzu wastefully fired the rebound over the woodwork.

A curling 71st-minute Powell corner was kept out by Whitworth's late intervention and the keeper then had to save from the same player who tried his luck from 20 yards.

Rotherham had the upper hand and a big rip on Wilks' shirt showed how much he was being manhandled by the Exeter defence.

The Millers were lucky not to fall behind against the run of play on 80 minutes when Josh Magennis somehow headed wide from close range.

Josh Kayode had came on and the striker troubled the visitors’ backline with his height and mobility, but Steve Evans’ men couldn’t quite find enough for victory.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Reece James; Liam Kelly; Pelly Mpanzu, Shaun McWilliams (Josh Kayode 76), Joe Powell (Louie Sibley 88); Mallik Wilks, Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Harrison Duncan, Jack Holmes, Andre Green, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Exeter (3-4-2-1): Joe Whitworth; Ed Turns, Angus MacDonald, Alex Hartridge; Jack McMillan, Ryan Trevitt, Ed Francis (Caleb Watts 64), Pat Jones (Ilmari Niskanen 64); Demetri Mitchell (Tony Yogane 64), Joel Colwill (Jack Aitchison 79); Josh Magennis. Subs not used: Ryan Woods, Reece Cole, Sonny Cox.

Goals: James 45 (Rotherham); Hartridge 56 (Exeter)

Referee: Martin Coy (Durham)

Attendance: 8,438 (482)