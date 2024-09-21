Joe Rafferty in first-half action for Rotherham United against Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“REAL Birmingham,” Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has said in the build-up to today's clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

In a third-tier context, he wasn't far wrong.

The Millers were well beaten by a City team that at times played Championship football on a League One afternoon that brought boos from a section of home fans.

That was harsh. The big-spending Blues were simply too good for them and, in all likelihood, will prove to be simply too good for the rest of the division.

Manager Steve Evans had gone with a defensive line-up to frustrate the visitors but that plan was ripped apart within 22 minutes as the Blues swept into a two-goal lead.

It was a gap the Millers never looked like breaching as they slipped to 21st spot – a position that was in no-one’s thinking at the start of the campaign.

Rotherham actually made the faster start, but the first moment of real danger came at their end in the eighth minute when Jamie McCart had to block a shot from Jay Stansfield.

Stansfield, of course, is the third tier's £15-million man, the Blues having smashed the division's previous record transfer fee to buy the striker from Premier League Fulham to boost their quest for promotion.

They had arrived in second spot, unbeaten in the league and with four wins in their last four outings.

The previous encounter between the two clubs, in April, had marked Steve Evans' return as Millers manager and had finished goalless.

This time, the visitors needed only 14 minutes to take the lead as Tomoki Iwata drove low and hard into the corner of the North Stand net.

Soon afterwards, goalkeeper Dillon Phillips was equal to a Stansfield shot as the visitors took a grip on proceedings.

The attacker didn't need much longer to get on the scoresheet, however, as he latched on to a bouncing pass from Willum Willumsson and produced a deft lob of top-flight quality.

The Blues were firmly in control and it needed a diving save from Phillips to deny Emil Hansson when the Swede tried his luck from the edge of the area.

Evans’ frustration got the better of him and he was yellow-carded for his protests from the dugout.

The Millers came close to reducing the arrears in the 36th minute when McCart's header was bound for the bottom corner only for Bailey Peacock-Farrell to get down at full stretch and push the ball away for a corner.

