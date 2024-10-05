Joe Rafferty plays the ball forward for Rotherham United against Reading in the first half. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEVEN minutes, two goals, three points ...

Rotherham United transformed their fortunes against Reading with a quickfire blast early in the second half in this afternoon's League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers had been trailing at the break and there was unrest around the ground, but they wasted no time in turning around their fortunes when they emerged from the interval.

Sam Nombe equalised in the 49th minute and by the 56th Steve Evans' men were in front thanks to Hakeem Odoffin.

The visitors helped Rotherham's cause by having a man sent off when they were behind.

The Millers have now won twice and drawn once in their last three outings. Today's victory wasn't enough to lift them out of 17th place but, in an extremely tight division, they moved within three points of the play-offs.

The first attempt on goal went to Rotherham as Joe Powell delivered a fifth-minute free-kick and Nombe directed a volley wide of the target.

There was another chance not long afterwards when Nombe and Jonson Clarke-Harris combined to rob Tyler Bindon as the Reading centre-half tried to run the ball out of defence.

Reece James delivered the cross only for Odoffin to head the wrong side of the back post.

On a sunny autumn day at New York, the Millers were harrying the visitors out of possession and attacking well but were unable to make a breakthrough.

They were made to pay for that on 26 minutes when former Rotherham loanee Lewis Wing was awarded a foul just outside the penalty area and curled the free-kick into the top corner.

Mallik Wilks headed Powell's corner over the bar as the Millers tried to respond and then Clarke-Harris forced a fine save from David Button with a header from Joe Rafferty's cross.

Reading had arrived in South Yorkshire in 12th spot after winning their last two home games but were still seeking their first victory on their travels.

They weren't too far away from a second goal when Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan weaved in on goal and lashed an effort just off target.

Rotherham had made three changes to the side that ended the 23-month wait for an away win at Cambridge United in midweek.

Odoffin was back in the starting 11 after a hamstring injury and Christ Tiehi and Nombe were also selected, with Cohen Bramall, Shaun McWilliams and Joe Hungbo dropping to the bench.

Four minutes after the restart, parity was restored as Powell crossed from the left and Nombe, fresh from his first league goal of the campaign against Cambridge, got in front of the Royals defence and produced a striker's finish at the near post.

At the other end, excellent defending from Jamie McCart saw the centre-half get a crucial touch on the ball as Sam Smith broke away and tried to beat Cameron Dawson.

The action went straight back towards the North Stand and the home side took the lead when Odoffin was on close-range hand at the back post to head in Rafferty's cross.

With New York stirred into life, Nombe took aim for the top corner from just outside the area and it required a stunning save from Button to keep out the Millers man's curling effort.

Ehibhatiomhan departed the action in the 69th minute when he was shown a second yellow card for delaying a restart and then becoming involved in an altercation.

The Millers had taken control against 11 men and remained in charge against ten, although it needed another vital McCart block to foil a rare Royals attack.

Substitute Jordan Hugill was thwarted in stoppage time and another sub, Jack Holmes, stumbled at the crucial moment with the goal at his mercy after doing all the hard work.

New York held its breath in the last few seconds when Reading pressed but Dawson pulled off a reaction save and the game was won.

There had been boos at the break. The joyful reaction at the final whistle was in stark contrast!

Rotherham United (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James (Cohen Bramall 65); Hakeem Odoffin (Alex MacDonald 88), Christ Tiehi (Shaun McWilliams 82), Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Jack Holmes 88); Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jordan Hugill 82), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Joe Hungbo.

Reading (4-2-3-1): David Button; Michael Craig (Harlee Dean 90), Amadou Mbengue, Tyler Bindon, Kelvin Abrefa (Andre Garcia 28, Adrian Akande 90); Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs; Chem Campbell (Jayden Wareham 72), Ben Elliott (Charlie Savage 72), Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan; Sam Smith. Subs not used: Matthew Rowley, Basil Tuma.

Goals: Wing 26 (Reading); Nombe 49, Odoffin 56 (Rotherham).

Referee: Ben Toner (Blackburn).

Attendance: 8,908 (708).