RUFC v Hull City 10.02.2024

The bottom-placed Millers were leading as the game went well past the hour mark and hoping to record their first victory of 2024 against play-off-chasing opposition.

However, the contest was turned on its head by two quickfire Tigers strikes and the misery for Leam Richardson's men, cut 12 points adrift of safety, goes on.

The damage was done in a burst between the 70th and 74th minutes, first by Jadon Philogene and then by Noah Ohio who had only just come on to the pitch.

Seb Revan in possession for Rotherham United against Hull City at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham, for whom goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was in inspired form in a losing cause, have taken only two points since the turn of the year.

The home team needed only four minutes to take the lead as Seb Revan's cross dropped kindly for Christ Tiehi whose volley took a deflection on the way in.

It was only the second time the Millers had been in front in 2024 and they went close to doubling their advantage soon afterwards.

Peter Kioso climbed well at the back post to meet Sam Clucas' delivery and forced a good save from Ryan Allsop with a downward header.

The visiting keeper dealt with Sam Nombe's long-range effort before Billy Sharp - a target for the Millers in the summer -had a free header in front of goal at the other end on 12 minutes.

Johansson's response matched the veteran striker's surname as he pulled off a flying stop to beat away a powerful header.

The Swede's save 12 minutes later, as he flung himself to his right and got down to keep out Jacob Greaves' header, was simply stunning.

In the February rain, the Millers were playing their best football since Richardson took charge in December, raiding down both flanks and looking a real threat.

Debutant Charlie Wyke was the next player to try his luck, turning well but then, off balance, failing to get enough on his shot to test Allsop.

Having dominated early on, Rotherham now found themselves under severe pressure and it needed more excellence from Johansson to protect their lead.

He was equal to a back-post header from the unmarked Greaves, who then headed the follow-up into the side-netting, and was down quickly at his other post to keep out Anass Zaroury's low shot.

When Hull did get the ball past the keeper Lee Peltier was on the line to head away an acrobatic effort from Philogene.

Richardson had given deadline-day loan signing Wyke his first taste of Millers action, partnering the Wigan Athletic man up front with Nombe.

The centre-forward came in for Jordan Hugill and there were three other changes to the side that had lost 3-0 at Leeds United on Saturday.

Ollie Rathbone was back in midfield, centre-half Cameron Humphreys started for the first time since his September hamstring injury and Nombe returned to favour.

Dropping to the bench along with Hugill were Jamie Lindsay, Sean Morrison and Cafu.

The second half was only two minutes old when Johansson's services were required again, this time to dive and hang on to a Fabio Carvalho header.

Nombe had the chance to relieve the tension but failed to make any real connection with his head when Kioso's cross opened up the North Stand goal for him.

Rotherham lifted their game and Rathbone's shot brought a save from Allsop as the contest switched from end to end.

Rathbone lost possession and Philogene left him on the floor with superb skill before his 'Rabona' attempt took a cruel deflection off Humphreys and spiralled over Johansson's head into the net

Then Ohio swept the ball into the bottom corner in front of the sold-out away, a setback from which the Millers couldn't recover.

Johansson came to the rescue once more, foiling Greg Docherty in added time on an evening that at one stage had promised so much and ended up delivering nothing.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Peltier (Sean Morrison 67), Cameron Humphreys (Arvin Appiah 81); Peter Kioso, Ollie Rathbone (Cafu 81), Sam Clucas, Christ Tiehi (Andy Rinomhota 74), Seb Revan; Charlie Wyke (Tom Eaves 74), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Femi Seriki, Jordan Hugill.

Hull (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Ryan Giles; Regan Slater (Ozan Tufan 67), Tyler Morton; Jaden Philogene, Fabio Carvalho (Matty Jacob 83), Anass Zaroury (Noah Ohio 67); Billy Sharp (Greg Docherty 83). Subs not used: Ivor Pandur, Sean McLoughlin, Adama Traore, Aaron Connolly, Abdulkadir Omur.

Goals: Tiehi 4 (Rotherham); Philogene 70, Ohio 74 (Hull).

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire).