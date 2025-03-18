Mallik Wilks in possession for Rotherham United against Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

AN injury to Zak Jules added to Rotherham United's despair as they suffered last-gasp heartache against high-flying Wycombe Wanderers in tonight's League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The centre-back was returning after a two-match absence caused by a hamstring niggle but lasted for only a quarter of an hour before limping out of proceedings with what looked like a similar issue.

The 14th-placed Millers looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw only to concede twice in in the dying minutes when they had been chasing a winner.

A penalty from Jonson Clarke-Harris reduced the arrears but couldn’t stave off defeat that brought an angry reaction from supporters at the final whistle.

After an even start, Rotherham were the first team to fashion an opening and Shaun McWilliams' seventh-minute header from Reece James' left-flank cross looped only inches over the bar.

At the other end, Joe Loe was guilty of a glaring miss seven minutes later when he lifted the ball too high from a range of around six yards.

Many Millers supporters had chosen to give the fixture a miss and there were numerous empty seats in all three home sections of the ground.

There was little atmosphere as both teams jostled to take a grip on the contest

Wycombe, who had former New York loanee Fred Onyedinma in their matchday 18, had arrived in third spot and seeking a win that would push them above Wrexham into the automatic promotion places.

However, they were getting little joy against Rotherham's defence and it was the home side who might have gone in front on 34 minutes.

Sam Nombe's cross from the right was about to give McWilliams virtually an open net but it took a slight deflection and the midfielder couldn't adjust his body position quickly enough to get his effort on target.

The game was the only third-tier fixture of the evening, having been rearranged from its original January date when the visitors were in FA Cup action.

Cameron Humphreys had started in a defensive midfield role, with veteran Liam Kelly dropping to the bench after his exertions against Exeter three days earlier, but he went into the backline following Jules' early departure.

Louie Sibley's introduction in place of Jules saw the Millers switch to a 4-4-2 formation.

Wycombe time-wasting at the start of the second half had the boos ringing out for almost as long as it took goalkeeper Will Norris to receive treatment and recover from an 'injury'.

Dillon Phillips comfortably held on to a 54th-minute effort on the turn from Josh Scowen as the contest continued to fail to ignite.

That almost changed a minute later. Mallik Wilks beat the keeper but not the woodwork and his low shot came back off a post.

It did change in the 66th minute when Sibley squeezed in a fierce shot at the near post after good work by Nombe to put Rotherham in front.

However, they held on to their advantage for only three minutes before Kone, the division’s leading marksman, levelled with a header.

The game exploded towards its conclusion.

Rotherham thought they had won it in the 87th minute when Clarke-Harris smashed the ball in but the substitute was adjudged to have handled in the act of shaping to shoot.

Wycombe then struck at the double through a Sonny Bradley header on 90 minutes and a Gideon Kodua shot two minutes later.

There was still time for Clarke-Harris to strike from the spot, but the Millers couldn’t come again in the remaining seconds.

It was a cruel ending to a cruel night.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules (Louie Sibley 17), Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu, Shaun McWilliams (Jonson Clarke-Harris 78), Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Josh Kayode 85), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Wycombe (3-4-2-1): Will Norris; Caleb Taylor, Sonny Bradley, Joe Low (Gideon Kodua 75); Jack Grimmer, Cameron Humphreys, Xavier Simons, Luke Leahy; Josh Scowen (Garath McCleary 70), Adam Reach; Richard Kone (Sam Vokes 90+4). Subs not used: Franco Ravizzoli, Tyreeq Bakinson, James Berry, Fred Onyedinma.

Goals: Sibley 66, Clarke-Harris 90+5 (Rotherham); Kone 69, Bradley 90, Kodua 90+2 (Wycombe)

Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire)

Attendance: 7,798 (218)