CAMERON Humphreys thought a special day was going to be perfect as Rotherham United closed in on victory at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

The centre-half had scored from the first time ever in his career to put his team in front in the second half against Burton Albion and the home side looked set to extend their advantage as the chances kept on coming.

However, the visitors hit back to force to hit an unexpected equaliser and quell some of the momentum that the Millers have been building over the last fortnight.

Steve Evans' men are unbeaten in three matches, but this was a frustrating result for a side with promotion aspirations who dropped two places in the League One table to 17th.

Summer signing Jonson Clarke-Harris had bagged his first goal in open play this season to level for Rotherham in the first half.

The Millers went close to taking a seventh-minute lead when the striker's cross caused problems in the visitors' defence and Jack Armer managed to clear a ricochet off the line.

Soon afterwards, following a good link-up between Christ Tiehi and Mallik Wilks, Clarke-Harris went for goal and it needed a full-stretch save from Max Crocombe to keep out his 18-yard curler.

Hakeem Odoffin mistimed a volley as Rotherham continued to probe on a sunny day at New York before Joe Powell, playing against his former club, whistled a low effort wide and Clarke-Harris just failed to connect properly with Sam Nombe's cross only inches from the net.

The home side hadn't made their dominance tell and they paid for it in the 25th minute.

Ben Whitfield had already been allowed to run too far and shoot and then a rebound fell to Danilo Orsi who calmly sent a low effort into the bottom corner in front of the North Stand.

A Rotherham break involving Reece James and Clarke-Harris promised plenty but delivered nothing when Powell slipped at the crucial moment.

Shouts for a penalty were ignored by the referee when Tiehi went down in the process of shooting after appearing to take a nudge in the back and Powell fired off target from 20 yards when a free-kick was played short to him.

The New York atmosphere had fallen flat but fans were roused as Mallik Wilks drove in on goal from the left and tested Crocombe from a tight angle.

They were roused even more in the 39th minute when, with Rotherham on top again, the equaliser duly arrived.

Powell had his revenge on away supporters who'd mocked their old boy's previous wayward attempt by providing the cross that Clarke-Harris, forcing his way in front of a defender, turned home for his first goal in open play this season.

Nombe missed badly, lifting the ball over the bar, before Burton served a warning at the other end when Ryan Sweeney was left unmarked at a corner and the centre-half's volley was only a whisker wide.

Liam Kelly, the scorer of that wonder-goal in the 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic a week earlier, missed out because of the groin issue he picked up at the Valley.

In the only change to the side, he was replaced by Tiehi who was fit again after an ankle injury.

Sean Ragget returned to the squad for the first time in more than a month following his recovery from a knee twist.

Soon after the break, it required a last-ditch block from Jamie McCart to foil Udoka Godwin-Malife, but it was the Millers who still had the upper hand and the lead wasn't long in coming.

Powell again provided the delivery, this time from a 57th-minute corner, and the ball eventually dropped for Humphreys to lift it into the roof of the net.

Dillon Phillips saved from Whitfield and then the entire stadium expected Nombe to make it 3-1 only for the striker to be thwarted by a block.

Nombe's luck was out once more when he fired in a skidding 20-yarder and Crocombe got down down to make the save.

Again, Rotherham were punished for not making their superiority count when Jack Cooper-Love shot drilled the ball into the bottom corner on 71 minutes.

Try as they might, the Millers couldn't find a winner and Wilks was just wide with the final kick of the contest.

Humphreys' face had been a picture when he'd scored, but there were no home smiles at the final whistle.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James; Hakeem Odoffin, Christ Tiehi (Alex MacDonald 69), Joe Powell (Joe Hungbo 88); Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe (Jordan Hugill 72). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Sean Raggett, Cohen Bramall, Esapa Osong.

Burton (3-5-1-1): Max Crocombe; Terence Vancooten (Nick Akoto 58), Ryan Sweeney, Jack Armer; Udoka Gowin-Malife, Cegs Chauke (Ciaran Gilligan 90), Elliot Watt, Ben Whitfield (Romelle Donovan 80), Dylan Williams; Jack Cooper-Love (Rumarn Burrell 90); Danilo Orsi (Tomas Calinauskas 80). Subs not used: Harry Isted, Jason Sraha.

Goals: Clarke-Harris 39 Humphreys 57; Orsi 25, Cooper-Love 71 (Burton).

Referee: Ben Speedie (Merseyside).

Attendance: 8,704 (447).