Jordan Hugill in first-half action for Rotherham United at Salford. Picture: Jim Brailsford

GOALKEEPER Cameron Dawson was Rotherham United’s hero as the League One Millers made it into the second round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of League Two Salford City tonight.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shot-stopper saved two spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out after the contest had ended goalless in regulation time.

His exploits meant that a miss from Dan Gore didn’t matter. There were successful strikes from Joe Powell, Jack Holmes and Denzel Hall as the Millers went through 3-2 with a penalty to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had done enough earlier in the contest to win but had failed to convert a glut of opportunities.

Rotherham had the first sight of goal, in the ninth minute, when Powell crossed from the left and the ball was partially cleared. It fell to the unmarked Lenny Agbaire 15 yards out but the Millers man, with time and space, could ony direct his header over the bar.

The visitors were on top and threatened again on 21 minutes. Shaun McWilliams' pass released Jordan Hugill who was through on goal and shaping to shoot until he was forced wide and the opportunity was lost.

Soon afterwards, the striker outmuscled Ade Oluwo and bent a shot the wrong side of the woodwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tie brought a first between the two clubs: a match watched by fans.

The pair had met once before in 2020, but that was back in the crowdless days of Covid and then the ground was deserted as the home side progressed in the same competition as tonight – ironically, given this evening’s events, via a penalty shoot-out.

This time, spectators were allowed in, although not that many of them had turned up at the Peninsula Stadium on a warm summer's night in Greater Manchester.

Just after the half-hour mark, Powell's corner found Zak Jules lurking at the back post but the centre-half couldn't keep his close-range volley low enough to find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford had started to find joy down their right flank and from that route, two minutes before the break, came their best opening of the contest so far. Kallum Cesay closed in on goal but his first effort was blocked and goalkeeper Cameron Dawson was equal to his second.

The Millers were showing five changes to the side that had lost 1-0 in league combat at Stevenage four days earlier.

There were first starts for new boys Ar'jany Martha and Dru Yearwood while Jules, available after a one-match ban, Shaun McWilliams and Ciaran McGuckin came into the 11.

With injuries biting, a number of youngsters were on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half had been a relatively low-key affair and little changed in the opening stages of the second period.

Ros Longelo and Kadeem Harris fired in shots for the home team - with the former's requiring a save from Dawson - while a Hugill effort at the other end was deflected for a corner.

The game sparked into life and Rotherham put together a burst of attacks that saw Reece James head Holmes' cross over the woodwork, James have a shot blocked and Holmes rattle a post.

In response, Cesay and Ben Woodburn forced further stops from Dawson before Martha made rapid ground down the right following Yearwood’s pass and beat the keeper Mark Howard only to see his attempt cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the dying seconds, Powell took aim from a free-kick and his low, rasping drive was heading in until Howard’s full-stretch intervention. Then James Clarke’s volley drew an even better save from the Salford man.

So, on to the shoot-out, and there was real do-or-die drama as the kicks were taken at the Salford end.

Just like that Covid clash five years ago, temperature checks required!

Salford (4-3-3): Mark Howard; Ros Longelo (Ruben Butt 79), Tom Edwards, Ade Oluwo (Ollie Turton H-T), Luke Garbutt; Kallum Cesay, Josh Austerfield, Ben Woodburn; Kyrell Malcolm (Harry Showman), Jay Bird (Kelly Nmai 69), Kadeem Harris (Jorge Grant 69). Subs not used: Matty Young, Loick Ayina, Jai Curran-Nicholls, Jacob Lara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (4-5-1): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty (Denzel Hall 62), Lenny Agbaire, Zak Jules, Reece James; Ciaran McGuckin (Jack Holmes 62), Shaun McWilliams (Dan Gore 62), Dru Yearwood, Joe Powell, Ar'jany Martha (James Clarke 90+3); Jordan Hugill (Marvin Kaleta 62). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Sean Raggett, Kane Richardson, Josh Ayres.

Referee: Edward Duckworth (Preston)

Attendance: 1,409 (453)

Shoot-out: Salford – Edwards, save. Millers – Powell, goal. Salford – Garbutt, goal. Millers – Holmes, goal. Salford – Woodburn, goal. Millers – Gore, miss. Salford – Grant, save. Millers – Hall, goal. Salford – Nmai, miss.