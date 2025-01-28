Mallik Wilks in first-half action for Rotherham United against Cambridge United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United kept alive their hopes of a push for the play-offs by coming from behind to see off drop-zone Cambridge United at AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight.

The home team found themselves in arrears early in the second half but responded with goals from Mallik Wilks and Hakeem Odoffin to claim a priceless win.

Their third home victory in succession left them seven points away from League One's top six and within four of the top ten, even though results elsewhere saw them drop a place to 14th.

It wasn't a match that will live long in the memory but the result as all that mattered.

The atmosphere was flat in the early stages and an uneventful beginning did nothing to lift the mood.

Neither goalkeeper was troubled and off-target efforts from home debutant Louie Sibley and the visitors' Ryan Loft were as close as either team came to fashioning a chance.

The Millers had shaded a dire game at Cambridge in October to end their two-year run without an away and this encounter, on a pitch made wet by rain during the day, was little better.

The U's arrived in S60 buoyed by a 3-2 win against Mansfield Town at the weekend, but that had been their first triumph in nine matches and hadn't been enough to lift them out of the bottom four.

The game remained a low-key affair and chairman Tony Stewart was out of his seat in the directors' box urging the home side to play with more forward thrust.

Centre-half Sean Raggett came on after only 38 minutes to replace Alex MacDonald - with Odoffin moving into midfield - and the substitute was soon climbing in the opposition box and heading wide of the post.

In time added on just before the break, Odoffin was only inches from connecting with Wilks' cross and the half finished with a sum total of zero saves having to be made.

Manager Steve Evans had kept faith with the same starting 11 that had lost at Burton Albion three days earlier to bring the Millers' six-match unbeaten record to an end.

A welcome sight on the bench was Sam Nombe, the striker shaking off a hamstring issue to take his place in the matchday 18.

In the Cambridge squad was former New York loanee Esapa Osong who had joined the U's on the eve of the contest from parent club Nottingham Forest for the rest of the campaign.

Just after the restart, the game finally had its first on-target attempt, Wilks giving Jack Stevens an easy gather with a volley that lacked power.

A frustrating evening for the Millers suddenly grew worse in the 49th minute when Loft took aim from close range and fired into the roof of the net.

Happily, Evans' men needed only four minutes to respond as Wilks headed down and in with the help of a post in front of the North Stand.

On 65 minutes, Andre Green and Sibley combined superbly and the new boy forced a fine stop from Stevens as Rotherham began to take control.

Even better was to come not long afterwards when Wilks' low cross found Odoffin who produced a pinpoint, first-time finish.

Sibley might have added to the scoreline in added time but sent a clever attempt just over the woodwork.

A poor first half had given way to an improved second one and the Millers were back in business.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald (Sean Raggett 38), Louie Sibley, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks, Andre Green (Sam Nombe 75). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Cambridge (4-3-2-1): Jack Stevens; Jubril Okedina, Michael Morrison, Kelland Watts (George Hoddle 90), Danny Andrew; Liam Bennett (Esapa Osong 85), Jordan Cousins, James Brophy (Paul Digby 68); Elias Kachunga, Josh Stokes (Dom Ballard 68); Ryan Loft (Dan Barton 85). Subs not used: Louis Chadwick, James Gibbons.

Goals: Wilks 53, Odoffin 69 (Rotherham); Loft 49 (Cambridge)

Referee: Ross Joyce (Teesside)

Attendance: 8,162 (260)