Christ Tiehi in action for Rotherham United at Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HE was left out of the side and responded by coming to Rotherham United's rescue.

Summer signing Jonson Clarke-Harris began today's encounter at Shrewsbury Town on the bench as manager Steve Evans sought a solution to the Millers' disappointing start to their League One campaign.

With the visitors trailing to opposition who had begun the contest in bottom spot, the striker was introduced on the hour-mark and needed only ten minutes to make his presence felt.

He’d been restricted to a place among the substitutes because of concerns over a calf niggle but was there when he was needed.

He was the man who stepped up when Rotherham were awarded a penalty and a cool finish brought him his third goal of the season and earned his team a point.

A draw moved the Millers up two places in the table to 19th but left them without a win on their travels for 44 matches, a run stretching back nearly two years.

There were boos at half-time from away fans and there will be no challenge for promotion if Rotherham continue in this form.

Evans' men thought they had taken a 15th-minute lead when Jamie McCart headed in Christ Tiehi's raking cross but the effort was ruled out by a raised flag.

The Millers were the better side in the opening stages and Joe Powell dragged a shot wide from just outside the penalty area.

However, they fell behind in the 22nd minute against the run of play when the home side broke quickly and the move ended with George Lloyd heading past Cameron Dawson.

They had the woodwork to thank for not being further in arrears soon afterwards when Leo Castledine's thumping 20-yard drive came back off the bar.

More than 800 Rotherham fans had made the trip to Shropshire and were watching a scrappy game that was low on quality.

Reece James' off-target shot from a good position summed up the Millers' afternoon so far as they failed to make headway against limited opposition

Mallik Wilks had the chance to break but dawdled on the ball and the opportunity was lost while Alex MacDonald fired high and wide.

Clarke-Harris had recovered from a calf knock but was replaced up front by Jordan Hugill.

Hakeem Odoffin was missing from the squad, which saw MacDonald come into the starting 11, and Dawson was making his Millers league debut in goal after being preferred to Dillon Phillips.

The visitors needed to change things and they duly did for the second half, bringing on Joe Hungbo and Cohen Bramall for Sam Nombe and Reece James respectively and switching to 4--4-2, with Wilks joining Hugill in attack.

Wilks fired wide within minutes of the restart and then had an attempt blocked as cut inside from the right and went for goal following MacDonald's pass down the line.

The forward soon had a new strike partner as Rotherham made changes again, introducing Clarke-Harris and Jack Holmes for Hugill and MacDonald.

Clarke-Harris was quickly into the action, heading the wrong side of the post when Bramall burst down the left to deliver a dangerous cross.

He did much better in the 70th minute, calmly converting from the spot after a high challenge on McCart in front of the stand housing the travelling faithful.

There were no more openings at either end until Wilks was too high with a free-kick in stoppage time.

The Millers had been better in the second half after that horribly under-par first one but hadn’t done enough to claim that elusive away victory.

Shrewsbury (4-2-3-1): Toby Savin; Luca Hoole, Morgan Feeney, Josh Feeney (Aaron Pierre 81), Mal Benning; Carl Winchester (Taylor Perry 81), Funso Ojo; Alex Gilliead, Leo Castledine (Tom Bloxham 74), Charles Sagoe Jr (Jordan Shipley 65); George Lloyd. Subs not used: Jordan Rossiter, George Nurse, John Marquis.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Cameron Dawson, Jamie McCart, Reece James (Cohen Bramall H-T); Alex MacDonald (Jack Holmes 60), Christ Tiehi, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks; Sam Nombe (Joe Hungbo H-T), Jordan Hugill (Jonson Clarke-Harris 60). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Zak Jules, Shaun McWilliams.

Goals: Lloyd 22 (Shrewsbury); Clarke-Harris pen 70 (Rotherham).

Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).

Attendance: 6,001 (814).