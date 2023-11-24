So, an excellent result for the Millers and a great start for the man in temporary charge.

ROTHERHAM United began life without Matt Taylor by coming from behind to hold high-flying Leeds United to a morale-boosting 1-1 Championship draw tonight.

The drop-zone Millers were playing for the first time since their boss was sacked 12 days ago and did interim manager Wayne Carlisle proud as they matched a third-placed team who were playing in the Premier League last term.

They fought back from conceding early on in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras and Hakeem Odoffin's equaliser in the dying seconds of the first half saw them take a share of the spoils.

They remain in 22nd spot but have narrowed the gap between them and safety to three points.

Carlisle's reign could hardly have got off to a worse start as his side found themselves behind after only six minutes.

Georginio Rutter freed Crysencio Summerville down the left and the quality of the attacker's low, curling finish matched that of the first-time, defence-splitting pass that had sent him scampering clear.

AESSEAL New York Stadium was a sell-out and all the noise in the opening stages was coming from the packed away end as the visitors dominated possession and territory.

Rotherham were competing hard, with Odoffin to the fore as the midfielder made several tackles, but were unable to make the most any forays into the Leeds' half.

Dan James fired high and wide into the North Stand before the Millers' first real attempt on goal when Sam Nombe's miscued volley went over goalkeeper Illan Meslier and also over the bar.

Just after the half-hour mark, Leeds broke at pace and only typical sharpness from Viktor Johansson, who came out to smother the shot, denied Summerville a second goal similar to the opener.

Another lightning break-out from the men from Elland Road, with the scorer leading the charge once he'd picked Seb Revan's pocket, ended with Glen Kamara firing into the side-netting.

The home mood changed on the stroke of half-time when the ball fell to Odoffin in the Leeds penalty area after a Christ Tiehi tackle and, not for the first time this season, he produced a clinical strike to level the scores.

Carlisle had chosen Nombe ahead of Jordan Hugill to lead the frontline and there was no place in the starting 11 for full-back Dexter Lembikisa who had been on international duty with Jamaica and didn't return to England until the early hours of yesterday.

The Millers had the experience of Lee Peltier on the right of their four-man defence while young loanee Revan was given an attacking berth on the opposite flank.

Six minutes after the restart, all the noise was coming from the home stands this time as the Millers went close to taking the lead.Nombe took advantage of a slip in the Leeds defence by Ethan Ampadu to bear down on goal and his shot beat Meslier only for Liam Cooper to clear off the line.

In a much more even second half, Peltier did brilliantly to produce two quickfire blocks in the 73rd minute to keep Leeds out and not long afterwards Wilfried Gnonto fired just over.

At the other end, birthday boy Fred Onyedinma raced in on goal and was thwarted by Meslier's save.

Pascal Struijk headed inches wide for Leeds as the clock ticked down. Rotherham responded and had the visitors on the back foot through the pace of Onyedinma and Cohen Bramall.

Leeds put the ball in the net but away cheers turned to home ones as Jaidon Anthony's close-range effort was ruled out for offside.

So, an excellent result for the Millers and a great start for the man in temporary charge.

Rotherham (4-2-3-1): Viktor Johansson; Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison, Daniel Ayala, Cohen Bramall; Hakeem Odoffin, Christ Tiehi; Fred Onyedinma, Ollie Rathbone (Jamie Lindsay 90+4), Sam Nombe (Jordan Hugill 72), Seb Revan (Dexter Lembikisa 72). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Grant Hall, Arvin Appiah, Georgie Kelly, Tom Eaves, Ciaran McGuckin.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Liam Cooper (Pascal Struijk 80), Junior Firpo (Wilfried Gnonto 70); Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara (Ian Poveda 70); Dan James (Jaidon Anthony 85), Joe Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter (Patrick Bamford 70). Subs not used: Karl Darlow, Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, Ilia Gruev.

Goals: Odoffin 45+1 (Rotherham); Summerville 6 (Leeds).

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands).