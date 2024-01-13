ROTHERHAM United's three-match unbeaten run came to an end this afternoon as they lost to Stoke City to slip further away from Championship safety.

Hakeem Odoffin in first-half action for Rotherham United against Stoke City at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers had already been beaten twice by the Potters this season and they suffered for a third time, going down to a controversial goal scored on the stroke of half-time.

A second-half response brought hope of an equaliser but few real chances for the home team at AESSEAL New York Stadium and they remain cut adrift in bottom spot.

The visitors had the lion's share of possession and territory in the opening stages but Viktor Johansson remained untested as the Millers showed the defensive solidity that is becoming a feature under new boss Leam Richardson.

On 20 minutes the home side went close to taking the lead when Sam Clucas took aim against his old club from 20 yards and a deflection sent his shot a whisker wide.

Andre Vidigal, a scorer twice on opening day against the Millers, shot over the bar for Stoke as the half-hour mark approached. Rotherham had worked their way into the contest by this point and the running of Sam Nombe was asking questions of the Potters defence.

There had been a moving moment before kick-off when the names of Millers loved ones who have passed away in the last year were shown on the giant screen next to the North Stand in a 'Rotherham Remembers' tribute.

With half-time nearing, the Millers were physically rattling Stoke and just starting to gain an edge.

However, that changed in the fourth minute of added time when Lewis Baker struck for the visitors from a free-kick.

The 20-yard finish was stunning, the decision by referee Keith Stroud to award a foul in the first place dubious.

The selection headline of the afternoon was the absence of Peter Kioso in the squad despite the defender's loan recall from Peterborough United.

This match was head coach Richardson's first chance to select him but the name of the right-back was missing even though there was a spare place on the bench.

Someone who was playing was Lee Peltier, making his 50th appearance for the club.

Nombe blazed high and wide as he tried his luck from an improbable angle three minutes after the interval as Rotherham attacked the North Stand end and soon afterwards Jordan Hugill headed over at the back post.

Vidigal was off target for Stoke again before Hakeem Odoffin, arguably the Millers' most reliable finisher, completely fluffed his lines at the other end, swinging wildly and failing to make contact with the ball.

Richardson's men were pushing hard for a leveller against opposition that had arrived at New York in 19th place and Tom Eaves and Cafu, and later Arvin Appiah and Georgie Kelly, were brought on to add to the charge.

However, the changes proved to be in vain as Rotherham's attacking threat petered out, leaving their prospects looking even bleaker for the rest of the campaign.

Johansson was called into action in stoppage time to beat away Vidigal’s shot and keep the score down.

The Millers had begun the day seven points away from survival. By the final whistle the gap was up to eight.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Sean Morrison, Seb Revan; Lee Peltier (Arvin Appiah 73), Ollie Rathbone (Cafu 64), Christ Tiehi, Sam Clucas (Jamie Lindsay 73), Cohen Bramall; Sam Nombe (Georgie Kelly 83), Jordan Hugill (Tom Eaves 64). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Tolaji Bola, Ciaran McGuckin.

Stoke (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iverson; Ki-Jana Hoever, Luke McNally, Michael Rose, Jordan Thompson; Luke Cundle (Ben Pearson 90), Wouter Burger; Andre Vidigal, Lewis Baker, Sead Haksabanovic (Nehdi Leris 64); Ryan Mmaee (Tyrese Campbell 80). Subs not used: Jack Bonham, Dwight Gayle, Daniel Johnson, Ben Wilmot, Wesley, Nathan Lowe.

Goals: Baker 45+4 (Stoke).

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).