SANTA Claus outfits were dotted around the away end but that was the only sign of Christmas cheer as Rotherham United opened their Yuletide schedule with a loss against Mansfield Town.

The Millers went into the clash at Field Mill on a run of three successive victories and looking for a win that would have pushed them close to the top 10 in League One.

However, they gave up their 100 per cent December record and now sit 18th in the table, one place lower than they began the day.

Boss Steve Evans was up against one of his former clubs and there were vociferous boos from home fans as he emerged from the away dugout for the first time early in proceedings.

The game's first real attempt on goal saw Mallik Wilks hook the ball over the bar from just inside the area after 15 minutes.

On a cold, windy afternoon, Rotherham were being cheered on by a bumper away following who were given little to shout about.

The weather was making life difficult for both sides and chances were at a premium in a scrappy encounter.

Results had dipped for the mid-table Stags in the injury absence of top scorer Lee Gregory and they were without a home win in the league since October 5.

The Millers gifted them a goal, on 27 minutes, with a weak back-header that allowed Deji Oshilaja time and space to pick his spot.

Rotherham had made only one change to the side that had won impressively against Northampton Town last weekend, bringing Liam Kelly into midfield to replace the injured Christ Tiehi.

In the Mansfield line-up was Millers old boy Jordan Bowery, a striker for most of his career but now playing as a centre-half.

Soon after the restart, an underhit back-pass from Zak Jules almost brought calamity for the visitors but the centre-half's blushes were spared by Dillon Phillips who stood up well to Will Evans and blocked the shot.

The goalkeeper did just as well to dive to his left and parry a low, skidding effort from Aaron Lewis.

Playing into the wind in the second half, Rotherham were having trouble getting out of their own half and an equaliser didn't look like coming.

Mansfield were scenting a long-awaited home triumph and pressed Evans' men into playing backwards.

By the final whistle, the Millers had failed to muster a single attempt on target.

Abuse from home supporters had continued to be directed at Evans throughout the encounter.

Now, some of those in Millers colours booed him and his team.

Mansfield (4-1-3-2): Christy Pym; Elliott Hewitt, Jordan Bowery, Deji Oshilaja, Baily Cargill; George Maris (Aden Flint 61); Keanu Baccus (Stephen McLaughlin 88), Aaron Lewis (Hiram Boateng 67), Frazer Blake-Tracy; Lucas Akins, Will Evans (Ben Waine 88). Subs not used: Scott Flinders, Alfie Kilgour, Stephen Quinn.

Rotherham (4-2-1-3): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty (Jamie McCart 61), Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Liam Kelly (Shaun McWilliams 61), Joe Powell; Andre Green (Jack Holmes 61); Mallik Wilks (Ciaran McGuckin 86), Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe (Jordan Hugill 79). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald.

Goals: Oshilaja 27 (Mansfield).

Referee: Zac Kennard-Kettle (Northumberland).

Attendance: 8,401.