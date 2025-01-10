Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans has dismissed reports that Mikael Mandron is a January target for Rotherham United, describing the speculation as “absolute nonsense”.

The Millers boss managed the striker in the 2019/20 season at Gillingham but has no interest in bringing the 30-year-old to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He labelled the link to him and a reunion with the player who now plays for Scottish side St Mirren as the work of agents.

“It's nonsense, absolute nonsense,” he said. “I worked with Mikael at Gillingham and he was very good for us for a spell. He's a French lad, a brilliant lad with a lovely family. But he's not coming to us.”

Mandron started out at Sunderland and his other clubs include Wigan Athletic, Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra.

He has struggled for goals this term with St Mirren, whom he joined in 2023, hitting the target just once in 24 appearances.

Rumours began circulating north of the border earlier this week that Rotherham were considering making a move for him

“I read it this morning and chuckled,” Evans said. “Agents!”

Rotherham are aiming to bring in a centre-forward before the close of the transfer window and also want a midfielder and a winger.