MANAGER Matt Hamshaw was expecting to be awake in the early hours of this morning as he pondered his Rotherham United line-up for the League One visit of Stockport County.

With the club's injury problems finally beginning to ease, the Millers have an embarrassment of riches in their midfield department where they have a full complement of men to choose from.

“There's going to be a lot of competition in there again this weekend, so I've probably got a sleepless night coming up picking my team,” the boss said yesterday afternoon.

Summer signing Kian Spence made his first start last week at AFC Wimbledon after a pre-season hamstring-tendon issue while Josh Benson (ankle) and Hamish Douglas (hamstring) have recently returned to the fold.

Sean McWilliams was taken off against the Dons but has recovered from cramp and is also in the selection frame along with Dan Gore, Joe Powell, Dru Yearwood and Liam Kelly.

“I like all my midfielders,” Hamshaw said. “The starters know that if they're not ‘on’ it then somebody may well take their shirt. I know that whoever comes on has got a point to prove and, as manager, that's what you want.”

Rotherham are seeking to extend their unbeaten home record tomorrow against a County outfit that finished third last term.

Their manager, Dave Challinor, has an excellent record of taking his teams to the play-offs, having also done it with Colwyn Bay, AFC Fylde and Hartlepool United.

Hamshaw is anticipating a tough encounter against one of the clubs he used to play for and is hoping that Millers followers are vocal in their backing of their side.

“I think that Stockport recruited really well,” he said. “Dave Challinor has obviously done a really good job. I've a lot of time for him and his staff.

“Stockport are a good team who play some good football and have got some good experience and some good young players. It'll be a test, but it's a test that we should really look forward to.

“Our home form has been really good. I speak about the supporters getting behind the lads. I think that the fans have been good at New York this season. We can always be a lot louder. I'd like us to be as loud as we can for the full 90-plus minutes.

“When they really get behind the lads, it doesn't half make a difference, and we're going to need it.”