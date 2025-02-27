Rotherham United manager Steve Evans and chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

STEVE Evans feels assured he has the full support of chairman Tony Stewart as he bids to turn around Rotherham United's fortunes after a disappointing start to his second spell as manager.

The Scot has always appreciated the backing he has received from the Millers' owner and says he has felt the force of such faith again this week.

“I was with the chairman and the vice-chairman (Richard Stewart) for four hours on Tuesday night,” the boss told the Advertiser. “We went out for a working dinner and we covered lots of things.

“We discussed in detail our present form, quite rightly because results haven't been good enough. But he knows that the kind of transformation the club needs can take time.

“We talked about the present, medium and long term and he wants me to lead us into that. When I left him at around 10pm, I left with the best support a manager can have.”

With his team in 15th place in League One and out of the play-off picture, Evans accepts that he is under pressure to produce results and described the meeting as “testing yet wholly encouraging”.

He says that Stewart understands that the Millers' prospects have been hit by the number of injuries to key players and is prepared to show patience.

“At times in my career, I've been an A plus. At the moment, I'm a C minus,” the boss said.

Evans won back-to-back promotions in his first stint in the AESSEAL New York Stadium a decade ago and also kept the club in the Championship.

Following his return ten month ago, he made 14 summer signings and talked of contending for promotion, but his squad have yet to realise their full potential.

He said: “It was a testing meeting at times. But the chairman reinforced 100 million per cent my importance to the club.

“The best chairman I have worked for is Tony Stewart. Simple. Phil Wallace at Stevenage and the Radford family at Mansfield Town were also brilliant.”

Rotherham head to Bristol Rovers on Saturday looking to bounce back from their home defeat against Barnsley last weekend and improve on a record of four points in their last seven third-tier outings.

They have 14 matches left and Evans has stressed that they all still have major significance.

“Listen, there is a lot of football to be played,” he said. “Players are playing for their futures, I'm managing for mine and the coaches are coaching for theirs.

“I've always said: ‘Leave the players alone, the fault lies with me.’ So far this season, I've come up shorter than anyone else at this club.

“Whatever happens with me and my position, I will never say that I lacked for backing – financial or emotional – from above.”