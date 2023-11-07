A STOPPAGE-TIME equaliser saw Rotherham United's team escape an after-match “b*llocking”, revealed manager Matt Taylor in the wake of his side's 2-2 draw with high-flying Ipswich Town tonight.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor

The boss was delighted with the way his side hit back in stoppage time through Christ Tiehi's stunning striker after falling behind in the 87th minute at AESSEAL New York Stadium against the Championship's second-place side.

But he was unhappy with a piece of play from his side when they passed up on the opportunity to maybe go 2-1 ahead themselves just before the Tractor Boys struck.

"I'll be honest, the players saved themselves a real b*llocking because 90 seconds/two minutes before Ipswich's second goal we turned down the chance to deliver a set-piece moment which we played short," he said.

"I've got no problem with that so long as the ball ends up in the box. But it got cut out, they broke away and the goal was a result of that."

The Millers remain in the drop zone, four points from safety, but can take heard from a point earned by record signing Sam Nombe's first goal for the club after less than three minutes and Tiehi's last-gasp intervention.

"I was so pleased we got something out of the game for the effort the players put in," Taylor said. "We started the game really well and on the front foot.

"We were so naive to allow the space for Ipswich's equaliser and at times we had to hold on against a very attacking team.

“Their second goal was a ricochet. For that to go against us was almost heartbreaking. Then you’re hoping for the ball to fall to someone and for them to keep their composure. Christ certainly did that.

"In the last couple of games we have shown character. We need to start picking up more points but in terms of what we are showing I am pleased."

Ipswich scored 19th-minute and 87th-minute goals through Sam Morsy and Jack Taylor to take the lead and must have thought they had got the win in the bag.

Their manager, Kieran McKenna, said: “I think there's a lot of positives to take from where we were to where we ended up in this match.

“You don’t want to concede early in the game against a team like Rotherham. It gave them momentum and atmosphere and something to hang on to. It made the challenge even bigger.