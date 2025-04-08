Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

PROUD boss Matt Hamshaw saluted the character of his side as Rotherham United made it three wins in the first three matches under their new boss with an amazing backs-to-the wall display at Bolton Wanderers tonight.

The injury-hit Millers climbed into the top half of League One for the first time this season by heroically defending a 1-0 lead given to them in the 11th minute by Sam Nombe at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The home team had 28 efforts on goal but couldn't break down the visitors who have yet to concede from open play since Hamshaw's appointment late last month following the sacking of Steve Evans.

"Everybody put their bodies on the line," the manager said. "They won headers, made blocks and represented the badge. That's something we talk about a hell of a lot.

"Defensively, we were excellent. Attacking wise, we've still got bits and bobs to do."

Rotherham had their moments in the first period but spent nearly all of their time after the break camped in their own half, repelling attack after attack from play-off-chasing opposition.

"If I'm being honest, we were second best this evening," Hamshaw said. "I thought our character was fantastic. There's a hell of a lot of positives to take from this game.

"I thought our quality in possession was good. I've banged on a lot about the tidy-up pass. There were times in games I've watched previously (before he took the hot-seat) where we just hooked things away.

"I've been trying to ram that down the players' throats since I've been here. It's difficult to shift a mindset when the lads have been used to doing something.

"I was really pleased in the first half that we could hurt Bolton down the sides with Mallik (Wilks) and Sam.

"The second half was what you want to see from your team defensively."

The Millers have seven players in the treatment room and were also without Liam Kelly and Jonson Clarke-Harris who had reported sick.

"Everyone is aware of the situation we're in with injuries," Hamshaw said. "Kells and Jonno are ill. That killed us a little bit. It is what it is. We don't make excuses.

"I don't want to be too negative because it's an unbelievable three points against a top, top team.

"I worried about tonight in a physical sense (because of a third game in a week). I wanted a performance for 45 minutes and I got that. In the first half, we caused them problems."

The match saw a first league start for Jack Holmes and brought a senior debut off the bench for 20-year-old Hamish Douglas following his loan recall from Warrington Town.

"I thought he came on and did really well." Hamshaw said.