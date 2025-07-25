Rotherham United new boy Denzel Hall at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

CENTRE-HALF, right-back, wing-back ...

Rotherham United have signed a player who can operate in several positions as they today announced Dutchman Denzel Hall as their eighth arrival of the summer.

The deal brings to an end months of pursuit by manager Matt Hamshaw and director of football recruitment Rob Scott who have long had the versatile 24-year-old in their sights.

The contract is a three-year one and the club have paid a fee to land Rotterdam-born Hall from SC Heerenveen who play in Holland's highest division, the Eredivisie.

Hamshaw is thrilled to land a target he had thought might be beyond the reach of the League One Millers

“He can play both sides,” the boss said. “He can play as a centre-half, a full-back as a wing-back. He's played plenty of games in Holland's top league.

“He had the squad numbers, 2 and 5, when he was at Heerenveen so that obviously speaks volumes about how highly they thought of him.

“I don't know the reasons for him coming out but as soon as his name was mentioned to me I was dead keen to get in touch with him. We've been in contact with the player himself and his agent.

“We've tracked him all through the summer. If I'm being honest, he was way out of our league earlier on. But, as I've said before, there are moving pieces in a transfer window and things can change.”

Centre-half and wing-back have been priority targets for Hamshaw, who has spoken in the past of liking to set up his teams in a 3-5-2 formation, so Hall appears to be a good fit at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Of Jamaican descent and a former Dutch youth international, he had spent the last two seasons at Heerenveen, having begun his career with Feyenoord.

According to the Soccerbase website, he made 18 appearances last term and 11 the year before.

He also played 32 times for Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag in a loan spell when he was still with Feyenoord in 2022/23.

Other clubs have been keen on his signature and Rotherham's third-tier rivals, Huddersfield Town, showed interest in him earlier in this pre-season.

“He's delighted to be over here and can't wait to play in English football,” Hamshaw said. “It's an indicator of out-of-the-box recruitment.

“He's a lad of 24 who's played at the best level in Holland so I'm really pleased to get him.”

The player’s first action could come in tomorrow’s final pre-season friendly at Accrington Town.

Heerenveen finished ninth in the 18-team Eredivisie in 2024/25 and Hall had two years left on his deal with them.