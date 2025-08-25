Ciaran McGuckin signs his new Rotherham United contract earlier this summer.

YOUNG striker Ciaran McGuckin must up his game if he is to have a future at Rotherham United, says manager Matt Hamshaw.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been on the fringes of the first-team picture in the early stages of the season and is down the pecking order for a League One starting role in the eyes of the new boss.

Hamshaw spoke of the possibility of the attacker, who this summer signed a one-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months, cutting his ties with AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I say to all the players, the ball is in their court,” he told the Advertiser. “I don't have to pick anybody. They train well, they play well, then I select who's doing it.

“I'm not saying that Ciaran isn't doing it, but Ciaran needs to do more. He's got to be more confident on the ball. I don't see him as a young development player now, I see him as a first-team footballer.”

McGuckin, who came through the club's academy, is a fourth-choice selection and would be further from the reckoning if two others players hadn't been sidelined by injury.

His game time in the early stages of the campaign has been restricted to a start in the Carabao Cup at Salford City and late appearances as a substitute in league matches against Stevenage and Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Is he going to be good enough to get into this team? That's going to be down to him,” Hamshaw said. “He's got some fierce competition in Jordan Hugill, Martin Sherif and Kion Etete, plus Sam Nombe and Josh Kayode when they get back.

“There are good players above him. Now it's down to him to strive to earn a place. If he earns a place, great; if he doesn't, well, we're all aware of what happens in football: you move people on and wish them all the best with whatever comes next.”

The manager has spoken of exits before the end of the transfer window next Monday but denied having told three specific players that they should seek new clubs.

McGuckin, Shaun McWilliams and Jack Holmes had cropped up in social-media speculation and Hamshaw was asked specifically about that trio in a press conference last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven't come out and said that,” he said. “If offers come in for those players, they want to move and we feel that it's in the best interests of the club then we'll consider it.

“Look, I got a bit of stick for saying Sam Nombe was for sale. Every one of our players is for sale. I can't sit here and say that if a good offer comes in we wouldn't weigh it up. We would, as long as we could then improve the group.

“The squad is too big. But those players named, I haven't had conversations with them. We'll see how it goes.”