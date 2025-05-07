Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is in talks with potential transfer targets as he begins the process of rebuilding Rotherham United after their season of under-achievement in League One.

The Millers ended a campaign to forget last Saturday and eyes have immediately turned to the improvements required to turn around their fortunes following a 13th-placed finish this term.

The arrival of the local boy and former coach just over a month ago has lifted the mood immeasurably and Hamshaw knows that the right recruitment is key to his mission of getting his hometown club back on track.

“I've got loads of Zoom meetings and we're in contact regularly with agents,” he said.

The 43-year-old would like to start his business early yet can't guarantee it. “I hope so, but then I don't know, that's the truth of it,” he said.

The new boss is wary of acting too soon and paying over the odds during a period when clubs are taking a hardline stance over their assets or free agents want big salaries.

Asking prices and wage demands tend to drop as the window progresses and anticipated moves have failed to materialise.

“I always think that if you're signing players at this stage, you might have overpaid,” Hamshaw said. “As teams start coming back for pre-season, you get more deals happening then.

“If there is a player out there – and there are a couple I really like the look of, by the way – who I really want to move on, then we'll do it.

“But it has to be right for the club. We don't want to get caught up in overpaying for someone when if you wait a little bit longer you can get them at the right cost.

“Fundamentally, I have a pot of money to spend and do things with and I don't want to lose it in one position and then lose out in another position.”

Hamshaw will be a busy man this month before taking a holiday with his wife Kerry and two daughters.

He has yet to appoint his backroom team and has been faced with a heavy workload since taking over as manager of his boyhood club in late March.

Even though he will be abroad, he will still be on duty to some extent as he stays on top of the recruitment process and other club matters.

“You say you're having a holiday but you're walking around the swimming pool on your phone a lot, so I apologise to my wife already!” he said. “I'll have to turn it off for an hour a day or something!

“I need to go away, I need a break. I've got two girls who I don't see enough. We'll probably get away at the back end of May and I'm looking forward to that.”