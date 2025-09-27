Rotherham United boss watches proceedings at Mansfield Town today. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw is standing firm in adversity and promising to lead a turnaround of Rotherham United's ailing start to their League One campaign.

The Millers find themselves in the drop zone after nine matches and have lost all five of their games on their travels.

They threw away a lead at Mansfield Town this afternoon to slip to a 2-1 defeat but manager Hamshaw vowed: "We'll get there.

“I know that me saying that will frustrate people, because some people will look and say: ‘Oh, you definitely won't.’ But I know we will.”

Hamshaw, who remains without a number of key men because of injuries, shouldered the blame for the loss at the One Call Stadium.

When it was suggested to him that his players should also hold themselves accountable, he replied: “It's not for me to say. I'm trying my best. I'm working as hard as I can.

“That's just who I am. I take responsibility for my team. It's me who sets my team up. It's me who picks my team.”

Shorn of the services of strikers Martin Sherif and Josh Kayode, midfielder Shaun McWilliams and centre-halves Thomas Holmes and Sean Raggett, the boss added: "I'm a bit limited at this minute with what I've got."

Rotherham led in the first half through Jordan Hugill's penalty and came close to other goals through Reece James and Josh Benson. However, their standards slipped following the break and Mansfield took advantage and climbed one place, to 12th spot, with a 90th-minute winner.

On the subject of his side's post-interval drop-off – not the first time that that has happened on the road this season – Hamshaw said: “I'll watch it back. We have to want the ball, we have to show a bit more character than I felt we showed in the second half.

“But, as I've said, it's on me. I'll speak to players, I'll show them, they know my feelings at this moment. It's obviously a difficult interview to do when you've conceded in the last minute. All we can do is remain organised, remain prepared.

“I keep saying the same things. It's my job to find answers. And I'll find them.”