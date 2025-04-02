They've suffered too much this term and it felt like they were getting their club back.

Matt Hamshaw after victory for Rotherham United in his first match in charge, at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT was his night more than anyone else's but he never sought to take centre stage.

Early in the evening, Matt Hamshaw could be seen out on the pitch arranging the cones for the pre-match drills.

Later, after his side had produced a performance and result to spark hope of a brighter future, Rotherham United's manager of two days stepped back and let his team bask in the acclaim.

The players went to the away end to celebrate with the travelling faithful who were sensing a new dawn.

At the rear, keeping himself to himself and applauding politely, was the man who had engineered the sudden change in fortune. All he allowed himself was a contented smile.

League One victory to the Millers then at Sixfields Stadium. Hamshaw and assistant Andy Warrington had packed plenty into their first 48 hours at the helm.

“It's hugely pleasing,” the boss said. “Full respect to the players for that. We've drilled a lot of information into them and they've taken it on.

“We had a hotel in the afternoon. That helped because I could get more messages across and hold even more individual meetings with the lads.

Celebrations as Rotherham United go 2-0 in front at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Every little bit of time that I can spend with them at the minute is going to be key. There are loads of things still to be worked on. I'm not standing here thinking: ‘That's it.’

“However, the first thing was to get a win and we've got that.”

What we also got was a performance, a display harking back to his days as a coach under Paul Warne when no opposition out-ran, out-hustled or out-pressed a Rotherham side or did set-pieces better.

From the first whistle, things were different to what had recently gone before. For long spells, Northampton, who had lost only one of their previous six matches, couldn't cope and the margin of triumph could have been greater.

“I've banged on a lot about individual duels, about outworking our opponents,” Hamshaw said. “Nothing revolutionary. Just kind of telling the players how good they are and what they can do and making them really believe.

“I'm a Rotherham fan. I want the players to know what the badge means, what it represents, what it stands for. They fully deserved to wear the badge today.”

Tuesday's first half brought a glut of chances for the visitors. Liam Kelly shot too high, Hakeem Odoffin should have scored with foot and then head, Sam Nombe was foiled by a fine save, and Mallik Wilks, Louie Sibley and Joe Powell all had sights of goal.

Amid all this, Sibley was shooting from 20-plus yards when a corner clearance fell to him and Pelly Mpanzu was reacting smartly to add a decisive touch on the ball and put the Millers in front.

Hamshaw seemed the calmest character in the stadium.

Hands in pockets, no emotion on his face, he watched motionlessly from his technical area. Where once there had been confrontation now there was control.

Manager and players were as one. Every starter received a handshake as they left the pitch at the break while the hug shared with man of the match Sam Nombe when he was substituted was heartfelt between both men.

The home team came at the Millers hard after the interval. Resolute defending and a stunning Cameron Dawson stop on a fierce Sam Hoskins shot saw the storm weathered and suddenly, gloriously, the lead was doubled.

Powell's corner rattled around the six-yard box and for Nombe it was a case of right place, right time.

The result lifted Rotherham a place in the table to 15th placed and maintained the nine-point gap to the drop zone.

“It's been tiring, it's been a tough couple of days, but it's been worth it,” the boss said. “Everyone in the starting 11 and on the bench has had individual meetings. I think the fans will be pleased with the effort they saw tonight.”

‘The clean sheet or two goals, what pleased you the most?’ he was asked. “Both,” he grinned. “A set-piece goal as well. That's what I get most excited about.

“I've just told Haks, he owes me a couple of goals between now and the end of the season!”

It was also the fans' night, with 339 making the trip, their numbers boosted late on by the bounce of Hamshaw's appointment.

They've suffered too much this term and it felt like they were getting their club back.

Sweet Caroline had blared out before kick-off, now there was an upturn like this to cheer.

So good, so good, so good.

Northampton (3-4-3): Lee Burge; TJ Eyoma (Nesta Guinness-Walker 82), Max Dyche, Luke Mbete (Dara Costelloe 70); Akin Odimayo, Ben Perry, Terry Taylor, Mitch Pinnock, Cameron McGeehan, Sam Hoskins, Tyler Roberts (Tom Eaves 70). Subs not used: Nik Tzanev, Aaron McGowan, Will Hondermarck, Jack Baldwin.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu, Liam Kelly, Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley (Jordan Hugill 73); Sam Nombe (Jack Holmes 90+3), Mallik Wilks (Jonson Clarke-Harris 82). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Kane Richardson.

Goals: Mpanzu 22, Nombe 65 (Rotherham)

Referee: Scott Simpson (Staffordshire)

Attendance: 5,720 (339)