Dan Gore makes his first start for Rotherham United, against Peterborough United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United rounded off their League One campaign in winning fashion as they saw off the challenge of Peterborough United at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

The Millers produced one of their most entertaining displays of the season to come from behind and seal a victory that saw them finish in 13th spot.

The result was a fourth victory in eight matches for new boss Matt Hamshaw whose late-March appointment has brought a creditable 14 points during the run-in.

There was a touching moment before kick-off when the teams were led out by young Millers fan Owen Jenkinson who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Once the action got under way, Rotherham found themselves behind in a flash, conceding after just 29 seconds.

Abraham Odoh was given too much time and space when he cut in from the left and his low shot found the far corner of the net in front of the North Stand.

The home side recovered to play some attractive football and launch a series of attacks that came to nothing.

The contest was going end to end and Dillon Phillips had to save sharply from Abraham Odoh and Gustav Lindgren.

For the Millers, Pelly Mpanzu's fierce shot was kept out by a deflection, Mallik Wilks screwed the ball wastefully wide after beating two players and Hakeem Odoffin headed a free-kick off target.

Young loanee Dan Gore was catching the eye with his touch and passing as Hamshaw's men continued to press without being able to find an equaliser.

That changed in the 36th minute when Mallik Wilks' header sent Louie Sibley running in to smash a shot from just inside the penalty area against the underside of the bar.

The ball bounced down and top scorer Nombe was on hand to nod the ball over the line and claim his 15th goal of the campaign.

Rotherham had handed a first start to Gore and the Manchester United youngster was playing as a ‘10’ behind frontline that included Nombe who had recovered from a dead leg.

Posh fielded a weakened 11, leaving out star men Kwayme Poku and Hector Kyprianou who are due to depart in the summer.Three minutes after the break, Nombe took advantage of a headed slip by George Nevett to race in on goal and force a good stop from Will Blackmore.

Boos rang around New York when referee Michael Barlow said ‘no’ to a penalty when Wilks looked to have been brought down in the box.

There were only cheers in the 66th minute, however, when the Millers took a deserved lead.

They had been dominating proceedings in free-flowing style since the restart and got their reward as Joe Powell delivered a corner and Cameron Humphreys, having worked himself into space, headed home.

Soon afterwards, only the foot of Blackmore prevented Wilks extending the advantage with a downward header from Sibley's left-flank cross.

Rotherham survived a scare when Edun hit the post in the 90th minute for 19th-placed Posh and soon the whistle blew on a well-earned triumph.

Many fans stayed behind in support of the players' lap of appreciation.

It hasn't been a vintage year but, because of the managerial change, it has had a good end.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu (Jack Holmes 63), Liam Kelly, Joe Powell, Louie Sibley; Dan Gore (Shaun McWilliams 63); Mallik Wilks (Josh Kayode 87), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Jake Hull, Kane Richardson, Jordan Hugill, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough (4-2-1-3): Will Blackmore; Carl Johnston, Jadel Katongo (Joe Andrews 80), George Nevett, Harley Mills (Andre Changunda 66); Donay O'Brien-Brady, Ryan de Havilland; Chris Conn-Clarke (James Dornelly 60); Tayo Edu, Gustav Lindgren (Ricky-Jade Jones 60), Abraham Odoh. Subs not used: Jed Steer, Lucca Mendonca, Bolu Shofowoke,.

Goals: Nombe 36, Humphreys 66 (Rotherham); Odoh 1 (Peterborough)

Referee: Michael Barlow

Attendance: 9,994 (1,240)