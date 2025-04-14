Matt Hamshaw's message to his players after his first Rotherham United loss
Rotherham United had just suffered the first defeat of the new manager's reign, going down 3-1 at Stockport County on Saturday, when the 43-year-old delivered a defiant message in the away dressing room at Edgeley Park.
He emerged to face the media and said: “I've just said to the players in there: ‘Look, you're going to win a lot of games next season.’”
His first three League One matches since his March 30 appointment had brought victories, raising optimism about what the Millers might achieve if he remains at the helm beyond the May 31 expiry of his short-term deal.
A sold-out away following cheered on Rotherham against the Hatters and Hamshaw said: “Are we disappointed to lose? Yes, and nobody is more disappointed than me. However, I think the fans can see that something is building.”
Matches have come thick and fast and he has been frustrated by the lack of time at his disposal to implement all of his ideas.
“I've said it for the last 12 days, we can guarantee hard work, commitment and desire,” he said. “I can't click my fingers and work on everything I want to work on in 12 days with the amount of games we've had.”
This morning at their Roundwood training complex, the players were being shown footage of where they had fallen short against County.
"We have to take this on the chin, understand why it is and have a look at it on Monday in a debrief," Hamshaw said.
“It won't be about pointing fingers, it won't be personal, it will be ‘This has to be better’. We'll understand where and what went wrong and move on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.