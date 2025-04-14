Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw on the touchline at Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw eased the pain of defeat by fast-forwarding to the 2025/26 campaign and telling his squad what they are capable of achieving.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United had just suffered the first defeat of the new manager's reign, going down 3-1 at Stockport County on Saturday, when the 43-year-old delivered a defiant message in the away dressing room at Edgeley Park.

He emerged to face the media and said: “I've just said to the players in there: ‘Look, you're going to win a lot of games next season.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first three League One matches since his March 30 appointment had brought victories, raising optimism about what the Millers might achieve if he remains at the helm beyond the May 31 expiry of his short-term deal.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw on the touchline at Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A sold-out away following cheered on Rotherham against the Hatters and Hamshaw said: “Are we disappointed to lose? Yes, and nobody is more disappointed than me. However, I think the fans can see that something is building.”

Matches have come thick and fast and he has been frustrated by the lack of time at his disposal to implement all of his ideas.

“I've said it for the last 12 days, we can guarantee hard work, commitment and desire,” he said. “I can't click my fingers and work on everything I want to work on in 12 days with the amount of games we've had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning at their Roundwood training complex, the players were being shown footage of where they had fallen short against County.

"We have to take this on the chin, understand why it is and have a look at it on Monday in a debrief," Hamshaw said.

“It won't be about pointing fingers, it won't be personal, it will be ‘This has to be better’. We'll understand where and what went wrong and move on.”