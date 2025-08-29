Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw met with chairman Tony Stewart yesterday to finalise the way forward for Rotherham United in the last few days of the summer transfer window.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager is hoping to make two more additions to his squad before Monday's 7pm close of trading and has acknowledged that he will need to let players leave to free up room at AESSEAL New York Stadium for the arrivals.

Hamshaw has made bringing in at least one centre-half his priority goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before heading for his get-together with the club's owner, he said: "I'm hopeful we can nail down a little bit more how that looks.

“I don't want to put the club in any (financial) danger. However, we have to try to get the right players in. It's a sensible, informed approach.

“But I'm like any manager, I want the best players here now. The chairman will be well aware of that. He's the man who says ‘yes’ or ‘no’. We'll be having a good conversation.”

Hamshaw has made 11 signings so far in his first window in the hot-seat and is appreciative of the backing has received from Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been really supportive so far in everything we've looked to do this summer,” the boss said. “I'm sure there will be positive news but I'm fully aware of how the land lies. Sometimes, as a manager, you don't get everything you want, unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, new goalkeeper Ted Cann is set to make his debut next week.

The former West Bromwich Albion man is behind Cameron Dawson in the pecking order and has been on the bench for every match this season.

However, he is in line to start at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday when Rotherham begin their Vertu Trophy campaign against a fellow League One team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He'll probably get a game then,” Hamshaw said. “He's done reasonably well in training. It will be his opportunity to shine.

“I think that Cam has done really well. He hasn't been at fault for any of the goals we have conceded. I've been pleased with how he's performing.”