Rotherham United's Shaun McWilliams. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are hoping that their safety-first approach will prevent a period in the treatment room for key man Shaun McWilliams.

The midfielder, who has been arguably the Millers' best performer this season, pulled up during the second half of yesterday's 2-1 League One loss at AFC Wimbledon as he ran through on goal.

McWilliams wanted to continue playing but manager Matt Hamshaw insisted that he came off to avoid making any potential damage worse.

“He got up to carry on and I told him to go down,” the boss told the Advertiser. “We're hoping it's nothing bad. He felt like he wanted to stay on. That's Shauny's character. I've got a lot of time for that attitude. But, at the same time, we've got to be careful.”

Tests after the weekend will reveal whether the player will be available for next Saturday's home clash with Stockport County.

Speaking minutes after the final whistle at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, Hamshaw was unsure what McWilliams' issue might be.

“I don't know,” he said. “I don't think that Shauny knows either. I didn't want to risk him. Substituting him was precautionary.”

Rotherham are in 18th spot after losing all four of their third-tier away matches this season. It's been a different story at AESSEAL New York Stadium where they are unbeaten.

They will be seeking to extend that record on their own patch against tenth-placed Stockport and may be bolstered by having centre-half Lenny Agbaire in their ranks again.

The young summer signing, who made a huge impact before suffering bone bruising in his fourth outing, has missed the last six matches but remains on course to return to training next week.

“Yeah, hopefully he will be back with us,” Hamshaw said. “We've missed him, haven't we.”

There is an outside chance that the former Celtic prospect will make the matchday 18 for the County game if he comes through full-contact sessions unscathed.

Against Wimbledon, the Millers handed a first league start to Jamal Baptiste since the 21-year-old centre-back's loan switch from Sheffield United.

“‘Baps’ is learning on the job and I thought he did well for a lot of the game,” Hamshaw said. “He'll only get better.

“He's ready for League One football. He's a good player and he's got huge potential. Sheffield United think a lot of him.”