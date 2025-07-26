Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“NOT good enough” ... “Soft” ... “Not up for the fight” ...

Manager Matt Hamshaw wasn't holding back after watching his League One squad be humbled by League Two opposition in their final warm-up match before the 2025/26 campaign gets under way.

The Millers crashed to a deserved 4-1 defeat at the hands of Accrington Stanley - and were four goals adrift at one stage - to set alarm bells ringing ahead of next Saturday's big kick-off against Port Vale.

Pre-season had generally gone well for Rotherham until this afternoon and, following the heavy loss at the Wham Stadium, the boss gave an honest, scathing interview about the huge dip in application.

“Not good enough,” he said. “I can't come out and say anything other than that. I've said all along, I can't guarantee results but I can guarantee a work ethic and a camaraderie.

“I couldn't guarantee those things today. We were miles away from what I wanted. We looked soft, we looked lackadaisical and we looked like we weren't up for the fight.

“That's as far away from a Rotherham United performance as you're going to get. I've just spoken to the players in the dressing room about it.”

The Millers were 3-0 down before the half-hour mark and 4-0 behind by the 56th minute before Sam Nombe grabbed a consolation goal.

After three successive friendly wins, Rotherham had gone down 5-0 to Sheffield United last weekend – but that reverse had been against a top Championship outfit that was able to field different 11s full of quality in each half.

Some of the men on show against Accrington, who were in danger of being relegated to the National League last term. may have played their way out of the starting 11 for the Vale clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“The good thing about it is that it's a pre-season game, the bad thing is that it should never happen," Hamshaw said. "We'll look at that. It's obviously answered a few questions that I had about one or two players.”

The boss spared a thought for the 173 Millers supporters who made the trip across the M62 to cheer on their side.

“The fans have come to watch this game and spent good money buying tickets," he said.

“Something like this hasn't happened since I've been here since the closing stages of last season. It's a warning sign for the players.

“I've said to them: 'You always have excuses as players – it could be that we have new faces, it could be X, Y or Z.’

“But, fundamentally, they have to look in the mirror and say: ‘If that's the real me, we've got a problem.’”

Hamshaw is hoping for two more signings next week, a striker and a left-wing-back, and also wants to bring in another central defender.