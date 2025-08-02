Matt Hamshaw's blast at two Rotherham United senior players following the tense victory over Port Vale
Zak Jules was dismissed in the 77th minute following a second yellow card in the 2-1 League One win over Port Vale at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
His boss pointed the finger at the centre-half and goalkeeper Dawson over the incident that led to the former's first caution before half-time.
Jules was booked for time-wasting as he and Dawson kept passing the ball to each other rather than one of them taking a goal-kick.
“Zak got sent off, which I'm fuming about,” Hamshaw said. “The first yellow card should have never have happened. We're on top of the game and we're messing about at the back. That's from two senior players.
“We've got to be better in those areas, because that has ended up causing us a needless headache in the game today and also moving into next week.”
Jules will now be suspended for the August 9 trip to Stevenage at a time when Rotherham are low on numbers in his position because of departures and an injury to Sean Raggett.
The Millers dominated the first half and led 2-0 through a Sam Nombe double but they fell off the pace after the break and were somewhat fortunate to hang on for all three points as Vale scored through Connor Hall and then hit the woodwork in added time.
The visitors had lost a player themselves before the interval when Jaheim Headley received his marching orders for a dangerous challenge on Nombe.
“No complaints from me,” Hamshaw said. “I think they're both red cards.”
Jules received caution number two for hauling back Lorent Tolaj to prevent the Vale striker breaking forward with the ball.
The manager handed debuts to eight of his ten summer signings and is glad there is no midweek fixture coming up as it gives him and his staff time to sharpen up the new boys.
He is planning to organise a private friendly to provide the arrivals with some much-needed game time.
“We need the free week for the new players,” he said. “It gives them time to integrate. We can show them what we're trying to do and get them up to speed a little bit more.
“We'll try to arrange a behind-closed-doors game for Tuesday where we can get some more minutes into people.”
