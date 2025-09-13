Marvin Kaleta in action for Rotherham United at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FUMING boss Matt Hamshaw accused his team of “going under” as they tried to protect the lead that would have given them their first League One away win of the season this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers were 1-0 ahead at the break against AFC Wimbledon and looked in control of the contest at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

But they were second best in the second half and conceded two goals to slip to a fourth defeat in their four third-tier matches on their travels so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should be two or three up at half-time but don't take our opportunities,” the manager said. “Then, when push comes to shove, we go under. That's hugely disappointing for me.

“We spoke this week about how mentality was going to win the game. We talked about having leaders out there and people who stand up when the home crowd gets loud.

“I've just said to the players, it was a bit like what happened at Barnsley (a 2-1 Carabao Cup loss last month after leading 1-0). It's happened again here today.”

Hamshaw spared a thought for the 546 Millers who made the near-four-hour trip to West London to cheer on their side who slipped a place in the table to 18th spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans have paid a lot of money and travelled a long way,” he said. “I wanted to win for them.

Trying to keep his temper in check, he added: “You could say X, Y and Z about this, that and other, and you could say that we're missing players through injury. But we have to be stronger in tough moments.

“It's hard to come straight out of the changing room and get an absolute grasp on things. But my initial reaction is that it's a familiar tale of how our away performances have gone.”

Jordan Hugill scored his first goal for almost a year to put Rotherham in front and Kian Spence almost doubled their advantage in the closing stages of the opening period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wimbledon dominated for a spell in the second half during which they equalised through Jake Reeves and then wrapped up their triumph whe Hugill was deemed to have infringed and Matty Stevens scored from the spot.

“Whether it were a penalty or not, it's up for debate,” Hamshaw said. “There's no way we shouldn't be walking out of this stadium with at least a point. It should, really, have been all three.

“The 20-25 minutes of madness, where we need to be calmer, have cost us. I keep banging the drum about how we're going to change something, and we're desperately trying to change something.”