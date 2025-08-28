Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is expecting to make a maximum of two more signings for Rotherham United in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss has until 7pm on Monday to do business and is keen to add to the 11 incomings that there have been so far.

Adding to their centre-half options is the priority concern for the Millers who are in League One derby action at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One, potentially two, I would say is a realistic figure,” Hamshaw said when the Advertiser asked him this afternoon about potential incomings.

He is operating on a smaller budget than the one enjoyed by the previous management regime 12 months ago and that has had an effect on this season's recruitment.

“Without going into things too much, we have tried to reduce things (spending) at the club,” he said. “We did over-spend last year, the owner did put in more money than he has for any other League One campaign.

“I can't sit here and say that doesn't impact the situation now, because it does. With the business we've done with the money we've spent so far, I think we've done really well in the window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham are below strength in the centre-back department. Lenny Agbaire is out for the next few weeks, Zak Jules has been in the treatment room and Sean Raggett is still getting up to speed after a long-term absence.

Hamshaw has a number of new fitness concerns as the Millers build up for the Rovers clash, with several players having picked up issues in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie at Barnsley.

He remains optimistic that Jules will be given the green light to play after a hamstring complaint but can't, at this stage, guarantee the player’s availability.

The manager would love to bolster his squad ahead of the South Yorkshire showdown at the Eco-Power Stadium but is prepared to wait until deadline day if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had positive conversations with a number of targets,” he said. “It would be great to get people in for Saturday but at the same time I have to make sure that we don't just rush for a certain player because of the injury situation.

“If it happens before Saturday, that would be unbelievable news. If it doesn't, it's not just about Saturday, it's about the period between now and the next window. We have to make decisions that are informed rather than reactionary.”

Temporary moves are a stronger possibility than full-time switches to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“We're open to either but, at this moment, I'd say it was probably more likely to be loans,” Hamshaw said. “That doesn't mean there definitely won't be a permanent deal. We'll assess the situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some players who featured against Barnsley are being monitored at the club's Roundwood base. The boss chose not to name them as he didn't want to hand Doncaster any information about his possible team.

“We took a few niggles on Tuesday,” he said. “For obvious reasons, I won't discuss them in the interview. You'll see at the weekend who they are. It is what it is. We'll crack on and have a right good go on Saturday.”