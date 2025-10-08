Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has leapt to the defence of Cameron Dawson after the Rotherham United goalkeeper came under fire from a section of the club's fans.

The former Sheffield Wednesday has been the target of criticism at times this season and the finger was pointed at him again on social media after goals he conceded in recent League One losses against Stockport County and Mansfield Town.

Dawson is the club's undisputed number one and showed his best form in the 2-2 draw with Bradford City last Thursday when he produced a number of key saves.

“If you're outstanding every week, and I mean this in the nicest possible way, you might not be in League One,” Hamshaw said in the wake of the Bantams clash. “You're going to have ups and downs in your career. Premier League players have ups and downs.

“I don't think that ‘Daws’ has done a hell of a lot wrong. The previous two games, you might have argued he could have done better with goals, but there's not many goals you concede where you couldn't have done better somewhere.

“He made some big saves against Bradford, he's made some big saves this season already.

“That is how to bounce back if you need to bounce back. But, in my opinion, he probably didn't need to bounce back.”

Meanwhile, young attacker Ciaran McGuckin has headed out to Eastleigh on a short-term loan that is likely to be extended if he impresses with the 13th-placed National League side.

His bid to force his way into the Millers' first-team frame was hampered by a pre-season ankle issue and then a September hamstring injury.

He had made three substitute appearances in the league and had started the League Cup tie at Salford City and the Vertu Trophy fixture at Bolton Wanderers before Eastleigh declared an interest in the 21-year-old who did well last term in temporary National League spells with Yeovil Town.

“It's a really good opportunity for him to go and start more games at a very good level and hopefully get some goals,” assistant boss Dale Tonge said.

The former Northern Ireland youth international made his Eastleigh debut last Saturday, starting the 1-1 home draw with Solihull Moors.

Tonge says that the initial term of the loan is a month.